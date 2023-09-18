Person detained in ‘ambush’ killing of LA sheriff’s deputy

US Los Angeles Deputy Shot ((LASD / Facebook))

A person of interest has been detained in connection with the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who died over the weekend in what authorities believe was a targeted killing.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was on duty Saturday night and sitting in his patrol car at an intersection in Palmdale, California, when he was ambushed, LA Sheriff Robert Luna said. The deputy was found unconscious by a “good samaritan” around 6pm.

“Without warning, he was murdered while serving our community,” an emotional Luna said at a Sunday news conference. “He ambushed and killed — murdered — one of our deputies,” Mr Luna said, describing the suspect as a “public safety threat.”

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a “person of interrest” had been detained, but further details were not immediately available. A press conference will be held later today.

The department released grainy surveillance video of a dark-colored sedan that pulled alongside the patrol car in the moments before the shooting. Mr Luna said investigators believe the “vehicle of interest” is a gray Toyota Corolla manufactured between 2006 and 2012.

Mr Luna added that Clinkunbroomer had gotten engaged just four days before the incident.

“He was just starting his life,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff also released a statement on Facebook, writing that the “eight-year veteran of the LASD” was “senselessly murdered tonight.”

“From everything I know about Ryan, people absolutely loved and adored him. He wasn’t just one of our Deputy Sheriffs. He was a third generation deputy. His father and grandfather served with us,” the statement read.

“Service was running through his veins. He embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and was committed to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member. He was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community this evening,” the sheriff added.