Person cleaning up from flooding in Pike County has died, pushing Ky.’s death toll to 40

More than six weeks after historic flooding devastated Eastern Kentucky, the death toll is still growing.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that the flood has claimed its 40th victim, a person who was cleaning up in Pike County.

“Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky,” Beshear said in a news release.

Beshear said $1.28 million will be split between Knott and Letcher counties, including $531,000 to each county’s fiscal court “to ease strained fiscal liquidity.” Letcher County will also receive $220,000 for a flood plain coordinator.

He said Knott and Letcher were the first counties to apply and be accepted for funding from the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies Fund, a $212.7 million fund approved by the legislature during a special session last month.

Beshear said the state is eager to distribute the money to cities, counties, utilities and school districts as they clean up and rebuild, and he said Knott and Letcher counties can apply for additional funding.