Person attempted to set themselves on fire outside Supreme Court Building: Sources

JACK DATE, LUKE BARR and MEREDITH DELISO
A person apparently attempted to set themselves on fire outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The person was airlifted to an area hospital, the sources said.

PHOTO: In this Feb. 21, 2022, file photo, visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Semansky/AP, FILE)
U.S. Capitol Police tweeted around 6:40 p.m. that a medical helicopter had just landed near the U.S. Capitol Building for a "medical emergency."

"This is not a public safety issue," it said.

The helicopter left the area about 15 minutes later.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

