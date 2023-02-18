One person arrested after threatening people with a knife at the Union Station in Toronto

One person has been arrested after he was found threatening people with a knife in Union Station on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

Police say they got reports of a man threatening people with a knife around 8:20 am in the Great Hall area at Union Station.

After investigating, the police arrested the man and he is in custody.

Nobody was injured.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

65 Front St W - Union Station

8:20 am

- reports of man threatening people with a knife

- man currently in the Great Hall area

- no reports of injury

- police o/s investigating

- use extreme caution#GO385242

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 18, 2023

