One person arrested after threatening people with a knife at the Union Station in Toronto

Abhya Adlakha
·Editor, Yahoo News Canada
·1 min read
One person has been arrested after he was found threatening people with a knife in Union Station on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

Police say they got reports of a man threatening people with a knife around 8:20 am in the Great Hall area at Union Station.

After investigating, the police arrested the man and he is in custody.

Nobody was injured.

More to come.

