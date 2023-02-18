One person arrested after threatening people with a knife at the Union Station in Toronto
One person has been arrested after he was found threatening people with a knife in Union Station on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
Police say they got reports of a man threatening people with a knife around 8:20 am in the Great Hall area at Union Station.
After investigating, the police arrested the man and he is in custody.
Nobody was injured.
PERSON WITH A KNIFE:
65 Front St W - Union Station
8:20 am
- reports of man threatening people with a knife
- man currently in the Great Hall area
- no reports of injury
- police o/s investigating
- use extreme caution#GO385242
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 18, 2023
