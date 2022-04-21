Person arrested following 'incident' in Whistle Bend neighbourhood, say Whitehorse RCMP

RCMP in the Whitehorse neighbourhood of Whistle Bend on Wednesday. The police force issued a news release early in the morning stating officers were attending to an incident. Around 4:40 p.m., police reported on social media that the incident had ended peacefully and a person had been arrested. (Chris Windeyer/CBC - image credit)

A person has been arrested following an incident in Whitehorse's Whistle Bend neighbourhood on Wednesday, according to Yukon RCMP.

Police said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that the incident had ended peacefully and that more information would be released "shortly."

The RCMP had issued a news release earlier in the day stating officers were attending to an incident "in the area of 35 Tarahne Way" and were asking people to stay away and not share details of the incident or its location on social media.

The RCMP added it had the situation contained but were asking residents to stay away from the area.