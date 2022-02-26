Person ‘accidentally’ shot himself at a Charlotte mall, police say

A person accidentally shot himself at SouthPark mall in south Charlotte on Saturday, police said.

On Twitter, Medic confirmed taking a patient “with serious injuries from this scene,” and referred questions to police.

About 4:45 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Twitter that officers responding to the mall found a male “suffering from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.”

Police clarified the post about four minutes later, describing what happened as “an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“There is no threat to the public or search for any suspects,” police said on Twitter.

CMPD did not say if the male was an adult or a minor, or where at or in the mall the incident occurred.

This is a developing story.