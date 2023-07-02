Persistent rain delays start of inaugural Chicago Street Race

Persistent rain delayed the start of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course.

The Grant Park 220 was scheduled for a 5:05 p.m. ET green flag with live coverage on NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NBC Sports App, but persistent rain in the area pushed the race to a 6:37 p.m. green flag.

Denny Hamlin started from the Busch Light Pole, earned in Saturday‘s qualifying session over 23XI Racing‘s Tyler Reddick. Three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen qualified third in the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Van Gisbergen, preparing for his Cup debut, posted the quickest lap in practice ahead of the time-trial session.

