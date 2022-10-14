Persistent lottery player used her lucky numbers for years. It finally paid off in NC

A North Carolina woman was stunned when her lucky lottery numbers paid off.

“When I saw the numbers, I just thought, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Sherry Newman-May, who lives in Willow Spring, told lottery officials in an Oct. 14 news release.

Newman-May won $100,000 in the Powerball using her trusty numbers, which the 56-year-old said she’s used for years.

Newman-May bought her $3 Powerball ticket online, which she started doing at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to lottery officials.

“We picked some of our favorite numbers and we’ve been playing them for years,” she told lottery officials. “I guess it paid off.”

Newman-May matched four white balls and the Powerball, which won her $50,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Her prize doubled when she hit the 2X Power Play multiplier.

“I was in a little bit of shock,” she told lottery officials.

Newman-May took home $71,011 after taxes and plans to pay off some bills and save the remainder, she told lottery officials.

Willow Spring is about 15 miles southwest of Raleigh.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

