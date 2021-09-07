Perseverance rover collects very first sample of Mars rock for return to Earth

After the rover's initial unsuccessful attempt in August, Perseverance has now secured its very first Mars sample. The hope is that this piece of rock will be delivered into the hands of scientists back here on Earth within the next decade.

The Mars 2020 mission is exploring Jezero Crater in search of signs that primitive life forms inhabited the lake that once filled the crater basin. As Perseverance and its drone helicopter companion, Ingenuity, pursue that goal, they have another vital task to perform. On board the rover are 38 titanium tubes intended to hold samples of the Martian environment — rock, dust, sand, or pretty much whatever sample the mission scientists find exciting and in need of further investigation.

The ultimate destination of these samples? The laboratories of planetary scientists here on Earth.

On August 6, nearly six months after the rover touched down in Jezero Crater, it attempted to take its very first sample. Unfortunately, the attempt failed. According to the mission team, the rock they drilled into was more fragile than expected. As a result, the sample merely crumbled away before it could be transferred to a sample tube.

On September 1, the team tried again, this time drilling into a briefcase-sized stone nicknamed 'Rochette'.

mars rock Rochette NASA JPL-Caltech

This composite of two images taken by the rover's Navcam shows the hole drilled by Perseverance during its successful sample-collection attempt. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This time, the pencil-sized sample held up as expected, and it was successfully transferred from the drill to the sample tube.

Rochette Sample in drill and tube Mars Perseverance NASA JPL-Caltech

Left: The Rochette sample is shown, intact, inside the drill bit, courtesy of the rover's Mastcam-Z camera. Right: The sample inside its titanium tube, ready to be sealed, as imaged by CacheCam. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

"For all of NASA science, this is truly a historic moment," Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters, said in a press release on Monday. "Just as the Apollo Moon missions demonstrated the enduring scientific value of returning samples from other worlds for analysis here on our planet, we will be doing the same with the samples Perseverance collects as part of our Mars Sample Return program. Using the most sophisticated science instruments on Earth, we expect jaw-dropping discoveries across a broad set of science areas, including exploration into the question of whether life once existed on Mars."

Perseverance is not equipped to send these samples home on its own, unfortunately.

It will be up to some future NASA mission, which will fly to Mars, land nearby, and collect all the samples taken by Perseverance. Then, it will load those samples onto a small rocket and launch them back towards Earth. By current estimates, these samples could arrive at Earth sometime in the early 2030s.

When they are finally delivered, scientists here will get their first look at pristine examples of Mars rocks and deposits. By directly examining these samples, rather than using a distant robot rover, they could add an immeasurable amount to what we already know about the Red Planet.