Perseus March Quarterly Investor Webinar

Perseus Mining Limited
·1 min read
Perseus Mining Limited
Perseus Mining Limited

Perth, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/April 14, 2023/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its March 2023 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday April 19, 2023.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday April 19, 2023

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am

Canada: Tuesday April 18, 2023

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm

UK: Wednesday April 19, 2023

London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jWTIfxKxSQCJ-OAvinLQIw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 886 8168 9682

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location

Australia

Singapore

Canada

USA

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Dial in Number

+61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065

+1 778 907 2071

+1 669 900 9128

+64 9 884 6780

+44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM

CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb1ZjN21qP

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.