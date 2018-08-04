Perry shoots 60 to take commanding lead at 3M Championship

Kenny Perry had a round to remember Saturday, shooting a 12-under-par 60 to take a five-stroke lead over Glen Day in the 3M Championship in Blaine, Minn.

And it could have been even better. On No. 18, he missed an albatross by inches when his shot from 212 yards hit just right of the cup and rolled past.

"I hit the prettiest 5-iron I could ever hit. When I heard everybody yell really loud, I knew it was close," Perry said, after the round. He was left with an 8-foot putt for eagle, which he drained.

Perry had four birdies and an eagle on the front nine -- a feat he duplicated on the back nine. Heading into Sunday's final round, he stands at 18 under par. He shot a 66 on Friday, and his two-round score of 126 is a tournament record. He bested his personal record by two strokes.

"I'm really blown away by my round today. That's a confidence builder; it tells me I still can do it and I'm not quite washed up yet," said Perry, who turns 58 on Friday.

Perry's last win on the PGA Tour Champions came in July 2017 at the U.S Senior Open Championship. He is a two-time winner of the 3M Championship and could join Hale Irwin as a three-time winner.

This is the 26th and final year of the tournament. It will move to the PGA Tour next year.

Day, who enters play Sunday five strokes behind, shot a bogey-free 65 on Saturday.

"I'm going to have to shoot probably better than 65 and he's going to have an off day," Day said, adding, "If he makes some putts and gets off to a good start, I don't think anybody can catch him."

Tom Gillis (67), Lee Janzen (68) and Jerry Smith (70) are tied for third at 10 under. Smith held the lead after the first round.

Four others are tied for sixth at 9 under.

Defending champion Paul Goydos is 2 over and tied for 63rd after shooting 75.

