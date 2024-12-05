Perry puts up 19, Smith scores game-winning shot with 1.6 left and Fairfield edges Rider 78-75

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Deon Perry scored 19 points and Peyton Smith tipped in the game-winning shot to give Fairfield a 78-75 victory over Rider on Wednesday night.

Rider's Zion Cruz made the second of two free-throw attempts to tie it 75-all with 14 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Prophet Johnson missed on a reverse layup under the basket, but Smith was there for the put-back with 1.6 seconds left and then added a free throw to seal it for the Stags.

Perry shot 7 of 14 from the field and made four 3-pointers for the Stags (5-4, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Louis Bleechmore scored 16 points, going 6 of 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Smith finished with 15 points.

Tariq Ingraham led the Broncs (4-5, 0-1), finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds. TJ Weeks Jr. added 21 points, two steals and two blocks for Rider. Ife West-Ingram recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

