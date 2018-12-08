Perry pleased with 'pressure' win over Trump

Joe Perry defeated Judd Trump 6-4 in their last 16 clash

Joe Perry said he was pleased to have edged past Judd Trump in the last 16 of the UK Championship – even if he had to win ugly to do it.

Perry booked his place in the last eight of the competition at the Barbican in York, and admitted the main positive of his triumph was grinding out a result under pressure.

Perry now faces Tom Ford for a place in the semi-finals.

“I’m just pleased to win it – I’ve made a few centuries this week and that was probably the ugliest one I’ve made [in frame 4 against Trump],” said Perry.

“I landed on a few balls I didn’t intend to and knocked some good pressure pots in.

“It’s nice to do it under pressure – when a chance comes along like that, you know you’re probably not going to get a better one.

“I stuck in there and am pleased to get over the line.”

