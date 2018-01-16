Perry-Murray putback lifts Grambling over Texas Southern

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) -- Jason Perry-Murray scored 12 points with 12 rebounds, including a putback at the buzzer, lifting Grambling to a 79-78 win over Texas Southern on Monday night.

Texas Southern had taken the lead on a 3-point play by Donte Clark with six seconds to go.

Shirman Thomas led Grambling (7-12, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with 27 points. Clarke had 27 points for Texas Southern (3-15, 3-2) with Trayvon Reed adding 14 with 11 rebounds.

Texas Southern scored the first nine points of the game and led 42-39 at the half. The lead never reached double figures for either side.

Texas Southern had 10 fewer field goals - 21 to 31 for Grambling - but also scored 20 more points at the foul line - 33 of 43 to Grambling's 13 of 18.