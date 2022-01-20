‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Adds Paul Raci, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Jen Tullock to Cast

HBO’s “Perry Mason” is adding some new suspects to the case.

The period drama, based on the popular 1930s detective fiction character created by Eric Stanley Garner, has added four new recurring cast members to its upcoming second season. Joining the cast are Sean Astin (“The Lord of the Rings,” “Stranger Things”), Tommy Dewey (“Casual”), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) and Jen Tullock (“Before You Know It”). In addition, Shea Wingham (“Boardwalk Empire”), formerly a main cast member in the show’s first season, will return in a recurring capacity. Full character descriptions for the new cast members can be found below.

The new cast members follow previously announced season two cast members Katherine Waterston (“Inherent Vice,” “Alien: Covenant”), who will be joining as a series regular, as well as Jon Chaffin (“The Haves and the Have Nots”), Hope Davis (“Love Life”), Fabrizio Guido (“Welcome to the Family”), Peter Mendoza (“NCIS”), Onohoua Rodriguez (“Veronica Mars”) and Jee Young Han (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,”), who are all joining in recurring roles.

Season two of “Perry Mason” follows Perry (Matthew Rhys) and the team at his firm months after the events of the first season, during the height of the Great Depression. When a seemingly open-and-shut case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, Perry’s pursuit of justice and truth reveals not everything is as it seems.

Astin is represented by Stewart Talent, Luber Roklin Entertainment, The Creative Group PR, and id B. Feldman, Esq. Dewey is represented by Industry Entertainment, The Kohner Agency, and Persona PR. Raci is represented by Mgmt. Entertainment, Bicoastal Talent & Literary Agency, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer. Tullock is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, ID-PR, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Whigham is represented by WME, Range Media Partners, and Imprint.

“Perry Mason” is written by Michael Begler and Jack Amiel, who also co-showrun and executive produce. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell all executive produce via Team Downey. Matthew Rhys executive produces in addition to starring. Joe Horacek also executive produces, and Regina Heyman co-executive produces.

Character Descriptions:

Sean Astin as “Sunny Gryce” – embodies the American Dream… to a fault. Perry and Della’s new client, he’s a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town, and he’ll make sure he gets his money’s worth out of his fancy new attorneys.

Tommy Dewey as “Brooks McCutcheon” – the scion of the wealthiest oil family in LA. He’s charming, connected and eager to prove himself. He constantly questions whether that self has the talent to rise to the heights to which own father ascended.

Paul Raci as “Lydell McCutcheon” – a self-made power player who built LA, along with his fortune, off the city’s vast oil fields. Lydell has sired both a lucrative empire and an ambitious son incapable of commanding it.

Jen Tullock as “Anita St. Pierre” – ​​a successful screenwriter and the rare woman who’s made a name for herself in a man’s world. Stylish, confident, and witty, Anita crashes into Della’s world and shows her a side of life and love that she’s been missing.

Shea Whigham returning as “Pete Strickland” – Strickland has a brotherly rapport with Perry and a cheerfully rakish demeanor that wins friends and influences damsels. Now working for the District Attorney’s office, Strickland’s relationship with Perry will be strained as they find themselves on opposite sides of this season’s case.

