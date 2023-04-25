Perry Mason EPs Break Down Perry's Surprising Fate in the Finale — Plus, Plans for a Potential Season 3?
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Monday’s Perry Mason finale.
Perry Mason‘s titular lawyer works hard to keep his clients from ending up behind bars… and that’s exactly where he ended up himself.
Monday’s Season 2 finale found Perry sentenced to a four-month prison sentence for hiding the gun that killed Brooks McCutcheon, but he won a measure of justice in the courtroom: After exposing the plot to kill Brooks, which led all the way up to L.A. society’s queen bee Camilla Nygaard, Perry got Hamilton Burger to charge one Gallardo brother with Brooks’ murder while letting the other go free. Mateo took the fall for the crime, serving a 30-year sentence with no chance of parole while allowing his brother Rafael to pursue his art school dreams. Della turned Camilla’s hefty blackmail stash into the feds, and Perry’s new schoolteacher girlfriend Ginny Aimes even offered to wait for him until he gets out of jail in the fall: “They say Yosemite’s lovely that time of year.”
TVLine reached out to co-showrunner Michael Begler and executive producers Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey to help us decipher a very eventful season finale, and where Perry might go from here in a potential Season 3. (HBO has not yet officially renewed the series.)
