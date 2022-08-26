With Perry leading the way, FAU wants to finish its C-USA tenure with a conference title

Walter Villa
4 min read
SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald
  • Willie Taggart
    Football coach

Next stop: American Athletic Conference.

The Florida Atlantic Owls, who won a Sun Belt title in 2007 and earned two Conference USA championships in 2017 and 2019, will compete in the American in 2023.

First, though, the Owls will try to finish strong in C-USA, where they rank fourth in a preseason poll, falling in line behind Texas-San Antonio, UAB and Western Kentucky.

The Owls this season will be led by former Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry; running back Johnny Ford, who is ranked the ninth-best NFL prospect in C-USA; and wide receiver Lajohntay Wester, who led the team in catches (65) and receiving yards (702).

But there are issues, including a defense that returns just four starters.

In addition, Owls coach Willie Taggart, fired by Florida State in November of 2019 before he could even finish his second season there, is under pressure again.

His Owls are just 10-11 since his arrival in Boca Raton, but Taggart is optimistic.

“When you return your quarterback for consecutive seasons,” Taggart said, “it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Indeed, Perry, who is entering his sixth collegiate season, completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 20 TDs and seven picks in 2021, his first year with the Owls.

He spent his first four college seasons at Miami, where he threw 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 24 games. Perry then transferred to FAU, starting all 12 Owls games last year.

FAU was off to 5-3 start in 2021, including a 58-21 rout over FIU during which Perry completed 18-of-21 passes for 329 yards and three TDs. But the Owls dropped their final four games, and that slump puts the direction of the program in doubt entering 2022.

Still, Perry represents stability for the Owls since this is the first time since 2014 that FAU entered the offseason with a clear choice at quarterback.

Taggart said he is excited about Perry’s growth as a leader.

“He’s not going to let anybody get by on anything less than their full ability,” Taggart said.

FAU also returns its top two wide receivers: Wester, who tied a team high with four TD catches; and Je’Quan Burton, who made 27 receptions and led the team in average yards per catch (17.9). Receiving depth comes from ex-quarterback Javion Posey and Jahmal Edrine.

At running back, Ford led the team in rushing yards (831) and average per carry (6.3). He is also an excellent pass-catcher (23 receptions, 12.2 per grab).

Fourth-year running back Larry McCammon III had a productive spring, and he could challenge Ford for playing time. Kelvin Dean adds depth at the position.

The offensive line is led by center Nick Weber, who has played 47 college games and is a two-year starter. Left tackle Brendan Bordner started five games for Rutgers last year. Other top blockers include Marquice Robinson, who has played 36 games for FAU; and Chaz Neal, who has played 30 games, including 19 at Florida State.

On the defensive line, the Owls are led by 6-3, 260-pound Jaylen Joyner, who has nine career sacks; and 6-3, 355-pound nose tackle Evan Anderson, who made honorable mention All-C-USA last year with eight tackles for losses as a second-year freshman.

Outside linebackers Chris Jones and Marlon Krakue will try to put the heat on opposing quarterbacks. Jones is one of those four returning starters on defense, along with Joyner, Anderson and safety Teja Young.

The top inside linebackers are Eddie Williams and Missouri transfer Jamie Pettway. Tennessee transfer Morven Joseph will also rotate at linebacker.

Young, a two-year starter at safety, picked off three passes last year, and his 59 tackles are tops among returners. Second-year cornerback Jayden Williams is another player to watch.

The other two secondary starters both have great nicknames: Armani-Eli “Dirty 30” Adams and Romain “Smoke” Mungin.

Another major factor on whether FAU is successful this year is its new coordinators, all hired since January and February: Brent Dearmon (offense); Todd Orlando (defense); and Chad Lunsford (special teams).

Dearmon, who led Middle Tennessee to a bowl game last season as its offensive coordinator, has drawn raves from Taggart.

“His energy and knowledge of football and the way he shaped our offensive staff and the way they have worked together,” Taggart said when asked about Dearmon. “It’s been night and day.”

