Perry Ellis Extends, Expands License With PGA

Perry Ellis International is heightening its commitment to the golf business.

The Miami-based manufacturer has extended its licensing agreement with the PGA Tour to produce golf accessories and training aids under the PGA Tour brand through Dec. 31, 2025. It was originally slated to expire in 2022.

Under the terms of the new deal, the company’s golf division, PEI Golf, will now become the exclusive licensee for PGA Tour branded headwear, which will be distributed and sold at traditional retail channels such as department stores, sporting goods stores, and e-commerce outlets.

The addition of headwear is an extension to PEI Golf’s PGA Tour branded apparel program, which the company has exclusively produced and distributed since 2004. Additionally, PEI Golf will launch a dedicated sun protection category, called PGA Tour Solar, that will offer long-sleeve crews, sleeves, gaiters, gloves and other products with UPF 50-plus protection for men and women.

“Perry Ellis International has been a proud licensee of the PGA Tour for over 16 years with continued global distribution. Our partnership flourishes by providing innovation and technology in design resulting in the development of new relevant product categories that appeal to consumers who enjoy the game of golf,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, president and chief executive officer.

“Golf is experiencing exciting growth in both viewership and participation rates,” said Len Brown, chief legal officer and executive vice president of licensing for the PGA Tour. “The PGA Tour is pleased to work with Perry Ellis International to continue bringing products to the marketplace that will enhance consumers’ enjoyment of this great sport.”

PEI Golf initially began introducing PGA Tour branded golf accessories and playing aids in spring 2019, launching with core golf accessories (gloves, towels, ball markers, head covers, belts, etc.) and cold weather accessories.

