Perpetua Resources Welcomes Use of Defense Production Act for Battery Metals

·5 min read

U.S. President Biden invokes the Defense Production Act to secure domestic critical minerals for large-capacity storage batteries.

Through partnership agreement with Ambri, antimony from Perpetua Resources is poised to power American-based grid-scale energy storage battery.

Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project would provide the only domestically mined source of the critical mineral antimony; currently China, Russia and Tajikistan control 90% of the global antimony market.

BOISE, Idaho, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") applauds that U.S. President Biden has deemed domestic mining of critical minerals for large-capacity storage batteries essential to America's national security and instructed the U.S. Department of Defense to secure the supply of battery metals through the authorities granted by the Defense Production Act ("DPA"). Perpetua Resources' proposed gold and antimony project in Idaho, the Stibnite Gold Project ("Project"), would provide the only domestically mined source of the critical mineral antimony which is essential for liquid metal, large-capacity battery technology.

2021 Global Antimony Production by Country (CNW Group/Perpetua Resources Corp.)
2021 Global Antimony Production by Country (CNW Group/Perpetua Resources Corp.)

"President Biden's actions underscore the need to swiftly and significantly increase domestic production of antimony and other critical minerals essential to securing our clean energy future," said Laurel Sayer, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "Prioritizing responsible mineral development is a clear recognition that serious action is needed to address the vulnerabilities associated with energy and mineral dependence. A resilient and diversified energy grid will require the support of a wide variety of battery technologies and associated minerals. Antimony based battery technologies offer an alternative in the market and their inclusion in the mix of energy storage options will help limit overreliance on any one critical mineral."

In 2021, Perpetua entered into a long-term partnership agreement with Ambri, an American company developing an antimony-based liquid metal battery which is designed to provide affordable and reliable grid-scale storage to facilitate the decarbonization of energy grids. Under the agreement, antimony from the Stibnite Gold Project is expected to power over 13 Gigawatt hours of energy storage which is equivalent to over 8 times the total additions to the U.S. energy storage market in 2020 and enough to power approximately 1 million American homes with solar power on a daily basis over the anticipated 20+ year lifespan of the batteries. This partnership highlights the role modern mining can play in addressing some of the world's climate change challenges and directly links the restoration of the historical Stibnite mining district to achieving climate change solutions.

Presidential Determination No 2022-11 comes after weeks of mounting pressure from bipartisan congressional leaders calling for action to end foreign reliance on critical minerals. In a joint letter to the President, Senators Murkowski, Manchin, Risch and Cassidy urged the Administration to use the Defense Production Act to develop domestic critical mineral production to support national security and energy independence.

"Made in America starts with mined in America," said Sayer. "We appreciate the growing urgency and bipartisan recognition that a safe, reliable, and responsible supply chain must begin right here at home and the Stibnite Gold Project is prepared to be part of the solution by providing the only domestically mined source of antimony for both energy storage products and national security platforms."

Citing dependance on foreign sources and an inability to meet the growing demands of a clean energy economy, the Determination orders the Secretary of Defense to "create, maintain, protect, expand or restore sustainable and responsible production" of critical and strategic minerals needed for large-capacity batteries among other products. The Determination also directs the Secretary of Defense to consult with the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Energy.

The Project is currently progressing into the later stages of the permitting process, and the Company anticipates the circulation of a preliminary Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("SDEIS") for cooperating agency review in the second quarter of 2022, with public release shortly thereafter in the third quarter of 2022.

Critical Project for the American Future

The Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho is designed to restore environmental conditions at a historical mine site while responsibly developing one of the highest-grade, open pit gold resources in the United States and becoming the only domestically mined source of the critical mineral antimony.

With key applications in energy and defense, securing a domestic supply of antimony is more important than ever. Antimony is a key component for grid storage battery technology and Perpetua is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in the decarbonization of the world through its supply agreement with Ambri. Also a vital component in defense applications, antimony was listed by the Department of Defense ("DOD") as a shortfall material in the 100-Day Supply Chain Review Report (June 2021) and in DOD's most recent National Defense Stockpile and Annual Operations and Planning Report (February 2022).

The U.S. Geological Survey recently reported that foreign reliance is growing, with China, Russia and Tajikistan controlling 90% of the world supply of antimony and no domestically mined sources (USGS, 2022 Mineral Commodity Summary).

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a US-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action including actions to be taken by the USFS, the State of Idaho, the U.S. Federal government and other government agencies and regulatory bodies; plans with respect to the Stibnite Gold Project and the success of such project; and our and Ambri, Inc.'s ability to perform under the supply agreement, which agreement is subject to certain conditions, including identification of one or more refiners to transform our antimony concentrate into antimony metal, and mutual agreement on certain material terms, including volume and pricing. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Perpetua Resources has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Stibnite Gold Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that we and Ambri will be able to agree on the terms of the Ambri agreement; that we will find a refinery to transform our antimony concentrate into antimony metal; that Ambri will successfully develop, manufacture and market its proposed batteries; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that permitting and operations costs will not materially increase. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, changes in laws and regulations and changes in the application of standards pursuant to existing laws and regulations which may result in unforeseen results in the permitting process; uncertainty surrounding input to be received from regulators and community stakeholders; risks related to unforeseen delays in the review process; risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to increased or unexpected costs in operations or the permitting process; risks that estimates used in budgeting and financial statements may prove to be incorrect; risks related to the outcome of litigation and potential for delay of the Project, as well as those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetua-resources-welcomes-use-of-defense-production-act-for-battery-metals-301516306.html

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c0479.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Here's a glimpse into Robert Lewandowski’s lifestyle

    From a bizarre diet to growing up in a sporty family, here is the success story of Polish football player Robert Lewanwoski.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Skinner's resurgence a much-needed win for Sabres

    This week, we look at the Rocket Richard race, Jeff Skinner's bounce-back season, the Kraken's tough start and more.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Saskatchewan Rush fire head coach Jeff McComb

    The Saskatchewan Rush have fired head coach Jeff McComb, the National Lacrosse League team announced Saturday. The organization has relieved McComb of his duties effective immediately, according to a news release. Saskatchewan Rush general manager Derek Keenan and offensive coach Jimmy Quinlan will serve as associate head coaches until the end of the 2022 season. Defensive coach Jeremy Tallevi will continue as part of the coaching staff. "Thirty years in this league and this is by far the hardes