Perpetua expands eCommerce advertising offering with Criteo integration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perpetua, a global leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software, has announced a strategic API integration with Criteo's Retail Media solution to expand its eCommerce advertising offering. Perpetua's customers now have turnkey access to Criteo's network of retailers and marketplaces with additional opportunities to expand their advertising reach, accelerate growth and drive market share.

"The right advertising strategy can provide a tremendous point of leverage for brand marketers and agencies, and with retail media specifically, brands have the unique opportunity to promote their products directly on leading retailer websites and apps," says Adam Epstein, VP Growth, Perpetua. "Our partnership with Criteo is another way for our customers to access and optimize their advertising across multiple channels including high priority retailer websites and reach highly relevant audiences."

"We are thrilled to have Perpetua join our API Partner Program. The integration of Perpetua's leading advertising technology with our trusted network retailers unlocks opportunities for brand marketers, agencies and retailers looking to capitalize on the growth of the retail media industry," says Michael Greene, VP, Global Product Solutions, Retail Media at Criteo.

As traffic to eCommerce sites continues to grow and retailers expand their online presence, retail media remains an increasingly important part of advertising strategy for brands and marketers. Perpetua's platform allows brand marketers and agencies to easily map and measure advertising performance across multiple channels and a variety of ad units. With market intelligence reporting for a unified view across omnichannel marketplaces and clear visibility to the impact of paid media and online marketing, Perpetua helps customers power the entire funnel.

Marketplace advertising is an increasingly important part of a holistic omnichannel strategy for marketers. With Perpetua's advertising software, agencies and brands have a solution to manage the complexity of eCommerce advertising across marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and now the Criteo Retail Media ecosystem, opening up opportunities to reach a growing list of trusted retailers across North America.

About Perpetua

Perpetua is building the growth infrastructure for eCommerce which includes optimization and reporting technology for the world's smartest eCommerce businesses. Through the platform, advertisers create goals based on strategy and leverage Perpetua's best in class, AI-powered optimization engine to execute tactically. Integrations with Amazon, Instacart and Google ensure brands achieve optimal reach and engagement across the full shopper journey, and provide unified performance intelligence for maximum visibility. Perpetua is venture-backed with offices in San Francisco and Toronto. To learn more, visit perpetua.io

About Criteo Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world’s largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

