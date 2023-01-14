Perovskite Solar Cell Market is expected to grow from USD 0.70 billion in 2022 to USD 7.72 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size by Type (Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells and Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells), By Application (Utilities, Solar Panel, Smart Glass, Perovskite in Tandem Solar Cells, Portable Devices and BIPV), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the perovskite solar cell market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the perovskite solar cell market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global perovskite solar cell market Crystalsol (CZTS), Dyesol, FrontMaterials, CSIRO, Fraunhofer ISE, Oxford Photovoltaics, G24 Power, Technical Research Centre of Finland (VTT), Saule Technologies, Weihua Solar among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide perovskite solar cell market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell that uses a hybrid organic-inorganic lead active layer for light harvesting. The active layer of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) is comprised of materials with a perovskite structure. These materials have superior charge carrier magnetic moments and absorption coefficients. Furthermore, the growing number of solar systems is further influencing the market. The growth of the market is driven by the rise in demand for perovskite solar cells, due to the declining price of solar cell modules. A rise in urbanization, a change in lifestyle, an increase in investments, as well as an increase in consumer spending positively impacts the perovskite solar cell market. The market is witnessing huge growth due to the rising awareness about the use of renewable energy resources but, there are some factors which are hampering the market growth such as fluctuations in raw material availability and prices and the high cost of solar cells. Moreover, A very large growth potential exists for perovskite solar cells in the coming years due to their strong temperature dependence and magnetic properties. Additionally, these devices can respond to a variety of light wavelengths that are absorbed by the panels, giving them several additional advantages over traditional storage photovoltaics.
Scope of Perovskite Solar Cell Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Application, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Crystalsol (CZTS), Dyesol, FrontMaterials, CSIRO, Fraunhofer ISE, Oxford Photovoltaics, G24 Power, Technical Research Centre of Finland (VTT), Saule Technologies, Weihua Solar among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The gas laser machine is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The type segment is flexible perovskite solar cells and rigid perovskite solar cells. The flexible perovskite solar cells segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As wearable power sources become increasingly popular, flexible PSCs will also gain popularity due to their ease of incorporation into architectures, portability, flexibility, light weight, and compatibility with non-standard electronic goods.

BPIV is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment is utilities, solar panels, smart glass, perovskite in tandem solar cells, portable devices and BIPV. The BPIV segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In building envelopes, such as roofs, skylights, and facades, building-integrated photovoltaic materials (BIPV) replace conventional building materials with photovoltaic ones, which is increasing the demand for BPIV and hence boosting market growth.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the perovskite solar cell market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Due to the robust car industry in the region, the growing end-use sector demand, and the presence of significant market participants in North American countries, the market is expected to grow. There will be strong growth in the market in North America if market participants can streamline the production of solar panels and lower their costs.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's perovskite solar cell market size was valued at USD 0.042 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.051 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030.
The rising number of research and development activities in the country will boost the growth of the perovskite market in the country.

  • China

China’s perovskite solar cell market size was valued at USD 0.073 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.096 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.
The growing demand for solar energy caused by the versatility and low weight of perovskite solar cells is driving the industry for crystalline solar cells.

  • India

India's perovskite solar cell market size was valued at USD 0.067 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.086 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030.
Due to stable energy prices and an increase in economic activity, the market is growing more quickly. In addition to fighting poverty and improving lifecycles, the region has also experienced increased demand for energy resources, which has led to the growth of the industry.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for renewable sources of energy, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

