Pernod Ricard eyes FY sales growth despite soft Q1

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Ricard's aniseed-flavoured beverage are pictured at the Ricard manufacturing unit in Lormont, near Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was confident it would grow sales in fiscal year 2023/24 despite reporting a well-flagged 2% fall in first quarter sales amid weaker consumer demand in China.

The soft start to the year also reflected inventory adjustments in the United States at retailer level and high year-ago comparables in both countries.

Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, said full year organic sales growth would be "broad-based and diversified", with a positive outlook in the United States and China and strong growth in Travel Retail and in India.

Pernod - which owns Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka - reported sales of 3.042 billion euros ($3.20 billion) from July to September, a like-for-like decline of 2%, slightly better than an analyst consensus for a decline of 2.6%.

Pernod Ricard's fiscal year started on July 1.

($1 = 0.9494 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)