Pernod Ricard drops PSG partnership amid Marseille controversy

On Monday, Pernod Ricard, a brand of alcoholic beverages, linked to the city of Marseille, signed a partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, running until 2028.

The signing of the deal caused outrage, due to the close ties between the Marseille brand and PSG, Olympique de Marseille’s arch-rival. The reaction to the deal was intense with #boycottPernodRicard trending. It is this intense reaction, notably from OM fans, that has seen Pernod Ricard cancel their global partnership with Les Parisiens, less than one week into the four-year deal.

The brand’s CEO, Alexandre Ricard announced the severance of the deal in a communiqué on Thursday, noting that Pernod Ricard’s 90-year history is “blended” with that of the city of Marseille. “This link is stronger than anything,” he added. Ricard said that the decision to break the partnership with reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG came “from the heart”. He added that he is sure that those who worked on the project to link the alcoholic beverage brand to PSG would understand the decision that he has made.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle