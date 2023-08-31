Pernod Ricard annual results beat expectations, eyes soft Q1 in China, U.S

A logo is seen on a bottle of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured beverage displayed during French drinks maker Pernod Ricard news conference to announce the company annual results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard posted a higher-than-expected 11% organic rise of its full-year 2022/23 operating profit amid strong sales, led by a recovery in demand for its Martell cognac in the fourth quarter in China where it was able to raise prices.

The owner of Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka said that in an environment that remained volatile it expected broad-based net sales growth for the full year 2023/24, with a soft start to the first quarter which started in July, due to a high comparison basis in China and the United States.

The world's second-biggest spirits group said that with recurring free cash flow at 1.653 billion euros, it was offering shareholders a 14% dividend hike to 4.70 euros per share and a new buyback scheme worth 500 million to 800 million euros.

Over the twelve months to June 30, 2023, the firm's profit from recurring operations reached 3.348 billion euros ($3.66 billion), an organic rise of 11%, beating analysts' expectations of a 9.6% rise and company's guidance for around 10%.

Sales reached 12.137 billion euros, an organic rise of 10%, with sales in the fourth quarter alone rising 19%.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

