Pernille Harder stars as Emma Hayes directs Chelsea's victory over Everton from her sofa

Tom Garry
·4 min read
Pernille Harder scores Chelsea's second from the penalty spot - Pernille Harder stars as Emma Hayes directs Chelsea's victory over Everton from her sofa - Action Images
Pernille Harder scores Chelsea's second from the penalty spot - Pernille Harder stars as Emma Hayes directs Chelsea's victory over Everton from her sofa - Action Images

Emma Hayes helped direct Chelsea's victory over Everton from her sofa on Sunday – even though she is still recovering from major surgery two weeks ago.

The 45-year-old had undergone an emergency hysterectomy necessitated by her ongoing battle with endometriosis and she is said to be making good progress. But after 10 years at the Chelsea helm, nothing was going to stop her being involved. She was glued to the action at home and dialled in to her assistant coach Denise Reddy's earpiece "throughout the game" to speak with her staff.

The final decisions in this Women's Super League clash were made by Reddy, from substitutions to tactics, with Hayes placing the former United States Under-20 coach in charge, as Hayes watched the action from afar. Reddy led the team talks in the dressing room and Hayes did not speak directly to her players, but all of the squad wore "Get well soon Emma" on the back of their shirts while they were warming up, a gesture also replicated by Chelsea's men's side at Villa Park.

All of the Chelsea squad wore &quot;Get well soon Emma&quot; on the back of their shirts while they were warming up - Pernille Harder stars as Emma Hayes directs Chelsea's victory over Everton from her sofa - Action Images
All of the Chelsea squad wore "Get well soon Emma" on the back of their shirts while they were warming up - Pernille Harder stars as Emma Hayes directs Chelsea's victory over Everton from her sofa - Action Images

Chelsea's general manager Paul Green, who is carrying out media duties while Hayes is away from the game, smiled as he was asked if Hayes was ever likely to have simply rested without tuning into the match, replying: “I think you all know what sort of character she is. I’m sure it was a hard watch at home – when the third goal goes in, I just hope she didn’t jump off her couch at home and cause herself any injury. But I’m sure she was delighted.

"It was a really professional performance in trying circumstances this week – everyone pulled together.

“She was linked into the bench directly to Denise for the game, she was in Denise’s ear throughout the game. Substitutions were Denise’s decision, in communication with Emma and myself, but the final decision was down to Denise."

Denise Reddy - Pernille Harder stars as Emma Hayes directs Chelsea's victory over Everton from her sofa - PA
Denise Reddy - Pernille Harder stars as Emma Hayes directs Chelsea's victory over Everton from her sofa - PA

Chelsea's performance, which gave them a third win from four WSL matches so far this term, had the feel of 'business as usual', despite a good display from an ever-improving Everton side, who were backed by the largest crowd they have attracted to Walton Hall Park of 1,668.

The Merseyside club's manager Brian Sorensen, who studied for his Pro Licence coaching badge with Reddy, added: "Denise is a quality coach and I don’t think you could see today that they were missing Emma, because of the experience they have."

Denmark star Pernille Harder opened the scoring for Chelsea with a downward, far-post header from Guro Reiten’s cross that exemplified the impressive connections between Chelsea’s very mobile front four. Everton deservedly got themselves back on level terms when Canada centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan inadvertently turned the ball into her own, ending Everton's run of eight straight WSL meetings against Chelsea without a goal.

Harder soon restored the lead, though, as she sent goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan the wrong way from the penalty spot, after the Republic of Ireland shot-stopper had brought down Reiten in the area. Chelsea were unfortunate not to have scored more, with Lauren James and Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd both rattling the crossbar. Their third goal did eventually come when another substitute Niamh Charles fired into the bottom corner in stoppage time.

Match-winner Harder added of Hayes: "She has been in touch with the staff all week, since she came back from the hospital. It’s good to know she is feeling good. Denise is doing really well. She's actually just doing what she normally does, just doing a little bit more because Emma is not here, but I think it works really well.

Match details

Everton (5-3-2): Brosnan 5; Graham 7, Finnigan 6, Sevecke 7, Veje 7, George 6 (Maier 6, 80); Bennison 6 (Queiroz 6, 80), Bjorn 7 (Galli 6, 64), Holmgaard (Wheeler 6, 64); Park 8, Stenevik 6 (Christiansen 6, 71).

Subs not used: Ramsey (gk), Weir.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Berger 6; Perisset 6, Bright 6, Buchanan 6, Eriksson 7; Cuthbert 6, Fleming 7; James 7 (Ingle 5, 87), Harder 8 (Rytting Kaneryd 7, 61), Reiten 8 (Charles 7, 77); Kerr 6 (England 6, 77).

Subs not used: Musovic (gk), Nouwen, Carter, Svitkova, Mjelde.

Referee: Lauren Impey (RAF FA).

Attendance: 1,668.

