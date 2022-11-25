Permanent Magnets Market is Projected to Reach US$ 64.13 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Permanent Magnets market is expected to reach US$ 64.13 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.29% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Permanent Magnets Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Permanent Magnets market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing automotive production and increasing use of permanent magnets in the consumer electronics, such as HDD, CD, and DVD.

Growing inclination towards renewable energy (wind turbines and solar photovoltaic) and increasing production of electric & hybrid vehicles.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Permanent Magnets Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Ferrite, NdFeb, SmCo, and Alnico),

By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Industrial, Medical, and Others),

By Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Distributors),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Permanent Magnets Market Insights

By Material Type

Ferrite material segment held more than 80% of the market share in 2021. Ferrite magnet is a low magnetic energy product and suitable for low-temperature applications. It alone accounted for more than 70% of the global permanent magnet market (on a volume basis) serving most of the major applications, such as stators in wind energy, and engine and battery components in the automotive industry. It has a lower price than other magnet types (Alnico, NdFeB, and SmCo).

Driven mainly by consumer electronics, standard automotive applications, and electric and hybrid vehicles. NdFeB is preferred in the engine components, battery components, moving car parts, HDD of consumer electronics and other integral systems. China and Japan together produce more than 95% of the global NdFeB supply.

By End-Use Industry Type

Consumer goods & electronics held more than 25% of the market share in 2021. The primary driver is the growing usage of permanent magnets in consumer electronics, particularly in HDD, CD, and DVD applications.

The automotive industry is expected to remain the largest consumer of permanent magnets during the forecast period. It accounted for 55% of the global permanent magnet market in 2015. Permanent magnets are used in engine components, battery components, moving car parts, and other integral systems. The energy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the next five years driven by the demand for renewable energy across the globe. All the major countries have set renewable energy targets and are continuously pushing harder to meet the renewable energy targets.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia Pacific held more than 75% of the market share in 2021. It is also expected to remain the largest market for permanent magnets during the forecast period. China is the leading producer as well as consumer of permanent magnets worldwide.

COVID-19 Impact on the Permanent Magnets Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Molycorp Magnequench

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd

Adams Magnetic Products Co.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the permanent magnets market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscapepe analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

