New perks coming to Amazon Prime, including Grubhub subscription for one year

That Amazon Prime membership is adding a couple extra perks.

Starting Wednesday, all Prime subscribers will also receive a free year of Grubhub+, which offers unlimited free delivery on food orders above $12 from select restaurants.

The membership also includes other bonuses like free food and order discounts, the companies revealed in an announcement Wednesday.

Amazon is also introducing special deals for Prime members ahead of the debut of Thursday Night Football, which launches this fall exclusively on Prime Video with the arrival of the new NFL season.

The deals includes discounts on NFL-licensed products in the league's Fan Shop, as well as smart TVs through July 11.

Prime subscribers will also get the first sneak-peek of the upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which launches Sept. 2.

"These exclusive offers and experiences are all about saying thank you to our members, celebrating them and then also making sure that Prime gets better every single day," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in an interview with USA TODAY.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The new perks arrive ahead of Prime Day, one of the online retailer's biggest shopping events. This year's Prime Day starts on July 12.

Amazon launched Prime in 2005 as a way to give consumers discounts on shipping items when shopping online. Since then, Prime has become a core service for many Amazon shoppers.

There are more than 200 million paid Prime subscribers worldwide, and last year, Prime shoppers in the U.S. ordered more than 10 billion items.

The service has also evolved to offer more than just free shipping on items.

Prime memberships include free access to the Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Music Prime, exclusive and early-access deals, and discounts shopping at Whole Foods Market, which Amazon acquired in 2017.

