Perk Labs Officially Launches Perk Hero - Featuring Mobile Ordering, Contactless Payments and Digital Loyalty

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (formerly Glance Technologies Inc.) (PERK.CN)(PKLBF)(GJT.F) ("Perk" or the "Company") today announced the official launch of Perk Hero, its all-in-one mobile ordering, contactless payments and digital loyalty platform for businesses. Perk Hero is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in both the United States and Canada - download it by clicking on the following links:

Apple App Store (Canada): https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/perk-hero/id1485811954

Apple App Store (US): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/perk-hero/id1485811954

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.perkhero

Merchants can download the Perk Hero App and go through a quick and easy onboarding process, set up their own profile and menu, and quickly start taking mobile pre-orders and safe contactless digital payments. Onboarding and support information for merchants can be found at: https://perkhero.com/help-center-merchants/

Perk Hero provides merchants with the technology to engage with their customers and reward them every time their customer orders and pays. Merchants can access a streamlined dashboard to grow and track orders and payments, collect business intelligence and create personalized marketing offers - all of which create a more positive customer experience, leading to increased operational efficiency and revenue growth. A custom-branded white label enterprise solution is also available.

"With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, more than ever before, we are seeing the need and demand for mobile ordering and safe contactless digital payments" said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs. "Perk Hero empowers merchants to be able to quickly and seamlessly convert their smartphone or tablet into a device that can accept safe and contactless mobile orders and payments."

Perk Hero changes the way consumers order and shop by gamifying their experience and providing them with digital loyalty rewards every time they make a payment. Perk Hero uses game design elements to engage customers, build loyalty and incentivize them to pre-order from home, make quick and secure contactless mobile payments in-store, and earn instant rewards.

Perk Hero incorporates fun gaming elements that appeal to Gen Z and Millennials, which represent a large and valuable segment of the population. They grew up as digital natives and are not only comfortable, but prefer using mobile apps and smartphone technology. By leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics and gamification technology, Perk Hero provides users with a more engaging user experience. The app encourages users to choose an avatar, complete quests or challenges, and collect coins for every dollar spent with easy redemption through the app.

"In order for businesses today to cultivate brand loyalty and increase revenue with the younger demographic, they must find ways to create meaningful interactions," said Hoyles. "Perk Hero does just that by offering a range of features from quests and gamified activities that involve levelling up via earned experience points for each transaction or completed activity."

Concurrent with the official launch, Perk Hero also launched a marketing campaign encouraging merchants to sign up for Perk Hero. During the ongoing crisis, the Company is offering special reduced rates to support the restaurant and service industry and small businesses. The Company also activated all of its social media channels today and will be offering a special promotion by providing an in-app credit to healthcare workers in Vancouver, BC.

In March, Perk Labs announced a partnership between Perk Hero and Alipay, the world's largest mobile payment platform with 900 million users, where Alipay users will have the option to use Alipay as their preferred payment method at participating Perk Hero merchant locations. This payment option within Perk Hero will help merchants leverage a new and ever expanding global market of predominantly Chinese visiting Canada and the U.S. each year.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, contactless payments and digital loyalty platform for businesses that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Forward-Looking Statements

