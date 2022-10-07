Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Global Market to Reach $218.89 Billion by 2026 at a 9.5% CAGR

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global perishable prepared food manufacturing market is expected to grow from $131.64 billion in 2021 to $152.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The perishable prepared food manufacturing market is expected to grow to $218.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market is due to emerging market growth, an increase in disposable income, and improved earning capacity.



An increase in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market going forward. Disposable income refers to the amount of money left to spend and save after income tax has been deducted. Because the increase in disposable income increases the purchasing power of the consumer, which changed the eating habits of the consumer and increased the demand for perishable prepared food. For instance, according to trading economies, a US-based company provides information about economic indicators, exchange rates, and stock market indexes. Disposable Personal Income in India increased the US $ 3017266.44INR Million in 2021 which is US $ 2525496.31 Million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market.



To preserve nutrients and eliminate harmful microorganisms in canned, pickled, or dried fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable canning companies are using the high-pressure pasteurization technique as the major trend witnessed in the global perishable prepared food manufacturing market.



New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new packaging technologies such as Cascades Fresh to sustain their position in the market. For instance, Cascades, a Canada-based perishable goods packaging company launched Cascades Fresh, which is eco-friendly recycling, hygiene, and packaging solution, this is specifically designed for producers, packers, and retailers, which helps to store perishable prepared food for a long time.



In December 2021 Mama Mancini's, a US-based company that manufactures specialty pre-prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products acquired T&L Creative Salads, Inc. ("T&L") and Olive Branch, LLC for a deal amount of $ 14 million. With this acquisition, Mama Mancini's expands its business all over the US and many parts of the world. Creative Salads, Inc is a US-based company that manufactures premier gourmet food manufacturers' perishable prepared food. Olive Branch, LLC manufactures gourmet foods and specializes in flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil.





Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Peeled or Cut Vegetables Fruits and Vegetables; Processed Food; Prepared Meals; Other Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing

2) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

3) By Application: Confectionery and Bakery; Jams and Preserves; Fruit-based Beverages, Dairy; Other Applications





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Characteristics



4. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Product Analysis



5. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Supply Chain



6. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Customer Information



7. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Size And Growth



9. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis



10. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Segmentation



11. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market



13. Western Europe Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market



14. Eastern Europe Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market



15. North America Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market



16. South America Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market



17. Middle East Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market



18. Africa Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market



19. Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market



21. Market Background: Other Foods Products Market

22. Recommendations



23. Appendix



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

AdvancePierre Foods

Ready Pac

Reser`s Fine Foods

Taylor Fresh Foods

Bakkavor Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43sc0n

