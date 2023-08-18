‘The Peripheral’ Canceled at Amazon Despite Season 2 Renewal

“The Peripheral” has been canceled at Amazon’s Prime Video, Variety has learned.

The news comes despite the fact that Amazon renewed the show for a second season back in February. The series, based on the William Gibson novel of the same name, debuted on Amazon on Oct. 21, 2022.



It starred Chloë Grace Moretz and hailed from executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan under their rich overall deal with Amazon. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the decision to not move forward with the second season was heavily influenced by the ongoing writers and actors strikes. In essence, even if the show was to go back into production soon, Season 2 would not be available until close to if not into 2025.

Per the official logline, the series “centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.”

Along with Moretz, the cast of Season 1 also included Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising.

Scott B. Smith developed the series for television and served as executive producer and showrunner. Nolan and Joy executive produced via Kilter Films. Vincenzo Natali served as executive producer and director, with Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban also executive producing. Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television produced in association with Kilter Films.

“The Peripheral” was the first series to debut under Nolan and Joy’s deal with Amazon, which is reportedly worth $150 million. The duo are also prepping a series based on the video game franchise “Fallout,” though that project does not yet have a premiere date. Production was reportedly finished on the series earlier this year.

