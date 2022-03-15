These Period Panties Are So Good, I’m Never Going Back To Pads & Tampons

Esther Newman
·5 min read

I’ve been a period underwear convert for a while now – ever since an ad for Australian brand Modibodi popped up on my feed, mid-lockdown. Never a fan of pads (the constant need to rearrange a sneaky wedgie or flatten an unstuck wing) or tampons and menstrual cups (inserting them never came naturally to me), period pants felt like the ultimate alternative. Pop on a pair when you think you’re due and you’re sorted. It’s a lifesaver for someone with an irregular cycle: no longer do I ruin my favorite pants or panic about wearing white jeans at that time of the month.

Modibodi also benefits from its sustainability credentials. Most tampons and pads contain a shocking amount of plastic and an estimated two billion menstrual products are flushed down Britain’s toilets each year, the majority of which will end their life in landfill, incinerated or polluting our seas and beaches. With Modibodi‘s period pants you can say goodbye to a use-once-and-dispose mentality. Simply hand-wash them after use, pop into a cold delicates wash, hang to dry, reuse, repeat. A perfect fit for our new, pandemic-era, work-from-home world. Comfort and ease first, always.

Now, Modibodi is getting even kinder to the planet with its brand-new biodegradable collection. Two years in the making, the launch is the latest in a string of brand moves, from leak-proof swimwear and workout gear to vibrant, colorful and printed period pantis that can brighten even your worst PMS.

How do Modibodi’s period panties work?

Modibodi wasn’t the first period underwear company I tried in 2020, but it is the one I’ve stuck with ever since. Its styles look just like any other pair of underwear and you can opt for a simple black or beige design, or try out the new range of bold, summery brights and patterns. There’s everything from leopard print to abstract florals in full brief, high-waist bikini, French cut, boyshort, and seamless styles (even sexy, lace-trimmed designs). Forget any notions of Bridget Jones-esque pants – these have a 3-millimeter-thick, absorbent gusset which uses three layers of fabric to wick away moisture, fight bacteria and absorb fluid. They can hold up to 20 milliliters of menstrual blood (three to four tampons’ worth).

Finding your perfect Modibodi match is easy. Your choice is based not only on style and cut but also on different levels of absorbency (measured by ‘flow’ or how many tampons’ worth each level holds) and how the pants will leave you feeling (‘fresh, dry and free’ for Light-Moderate, ‘comfortable, secure and carefree’ for Moderate-Heavy). There are options for everyday use, hot days and sweat patches (Moisture Wicking pants), periods, heavy discharge, bladder leaks, and overnight wear.

How do Modibodi’s biodegradable period panties work?

Available in a beautiful teal color and your choice of either a bikini or full-coverage brief cut, Modibodi’s new biodegradable period pants are made with a blend of sustainably made Tencel™, bamboo, and merino wool. According to the brand, 97% of this blend’s components are scientifically proven to break down into nontoxic substances at the end of their usable life, with most of the pant materials decomposing within six months when buried in active soil (aka, soil full of bugs and microorganisms). Worried about how long they will last? There’s no need. Modibodi claims that its biodegradable pants can be washed over 100 times, the equivalent of eight years of periods when washed once a month.

Just like all of Modibodi’s undies, they’re super soft and comfortable to wear. Once they’re at the end of their wearable life, they’re ready to bury before starting to biodegrade within a few weeks.

How do Modibodi’s period panties feel – and do they work?

Period pants can feel a little odd at first if you’re used to using tampons, pads or a menstrual cup. Really, they’re super comfy – just like wearing normal undies. You might feel your flow but there’s no need to worry about leakages. From workouts to work days and sleeping, even on my heaviest days, I’ve never found them to fail. I now have a full week’s worth of Modibodi period pants so I’m covered for my entire cycle. Usually, I have a moderate flow and so don’t see or feel any blood on my pants, even after a full night’s wear. Sometimes you’ll find the odd clotted blob that can’t be absorbed but these are easily wiped away with a tissue.

My personal favorites from the new collection are the Classic Boyshort (a great choice for those first few days of your cycle when you might prefer a little more coverage at night) and the Recycled Seamfree Full Brief (a higher waist style with more support for bloated tummies).

How do I wash my Modibodi period panties?

Wash your new Modibodi period pants before wearing them for the first time. This activates the technology in the gusset (aka the crotch area of the undies) for maximum absorbency. After a full wear, start with a cold water rinse – not soak – in your sink or tub until the water runs clear, then throw them into your washing machine on a cold delicates wash sans fabric softener (this breaks down the pants’ absorbency powers). Wash in a delicates laundry bag like Modibodi’s own to protect your pants and the rest of your washing. While some customers have found that their Modibodi undies, ahem, smell, I’ve found that this is an issue of not fully drying. Be sure to hang yours until fully dry before reusing, and you’ll be in the clear.

DashDividers_1_500x100

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.