Period leave isn't 'radical'; it's simply making the workplace amenable to the people who work in it

By Sharanya Gopinathan

On 8 August, online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato said it is introducing up to 10 days of 'period leave' for its female (and transgender) employees to build a more inclusive work culture.

"At Zomato, we want to foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance. Starting today, all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year," founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

There shouldn't be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day, he added.

"Our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn't be uncomfortable for us...I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women " and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato," Goyal concluded.

The move spurred a slew of headlines in the national and international press, including in the New York Times. It also re-triggered the debate around whether or not period leave is a step in the right direction for gender equity, and if it is even necessary, on social media and elsewhere.

The discussion around the pros and cons of Zomato's period leave policy mirrors the debate in 2017 when that July, Mumbai-based media company Culture Machine announced its new FOP " or first day of period leave policy, where women employees had the option of taking the first day of their menstrual cycle off from work. Then too the story made global headlines in outfits like Reuters and The Independent, and Fortune magazine even published an op-ed titled 'Why This Company's New Menstrual Leave Policy Is Especially Misguided'.

Closer to home, The News Minute rounded up 16 women to ask if women needed period leave (10 said no). Then, as now, journalist Barkha Dutt jumped into the fray to weigh in on the debate. In a Twitter thread, Dutt said menstrual leave was a "silly idea", and a form of women ghettoising themselves.

Have seen the debate on whether the first day of your period should be a day off from work. I absolutely disagree;In this thread my thoughts " barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 13, 2017

She said the concept of period leave would be used to ban women from combat roles and police forces (never mind the whole thorny debate on whether having women in combat roles is necessarily a huge feminist victory), and that while periods were uncomfortable, they don't really stop women from doing their work. She used her own example of covering the 1999 Kargil War while she was on her period to prove the point that women didn't need "nonsense protective gear" like period leave, and said that women were "better than that". Dutt even wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, titled 'I'm a feminist. Giving women a day off for their period is a stupid idea'.

As is the case with anything Dutt writes, does or tweets, she received a barrage of responses. Ignoring the usual vicious trolls (and God, are they vicious!), there were responses from women who agreed with her, pointing out that such a system would reaffirm the belief that women were weak.

There were also a number of women who disagreed, pointing out that her one experience of having mildly uncomfortable periods doesn't speak for all women. Many spoke about their own experience of suffering debilitating pain due to chronic conditions like endometriosis, which causes period pain so bad that women nearly pass out from it.

But I think they may be missing the point too.

The fact is, you don't need to look at any one woman's experience to make the case for period leave. There are women who experience mild discomfort during their periods, and there are others who suffer unimaginable period pain because of conditions like dysmenorrhea and endometriosis. Most women's period experiences fall somewhere between the two.

But barring a few exceptions, all women have periods.

The point is not that all women are physically able to work on their periods. Just like all employees aren't physically unable to work on Sundays, or past 5 pm without being paid overtime. It's that they shouldn't have to work when bleeding painfully from the vagina, and it's okay to say that.

