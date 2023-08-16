"Period Hair" Is Definitely a *Thing* — Here's Everything You Need To Know

It's no secret that many women experience discomfort during their monthly periods. From cramps to hormonal changes, it can be a challenging time for many. But did you know that your hair can also be affected during this time? As a former hairstylist, I had clients who often complained about their hair feeling greasy and heavy and their scalp being more sensitive than usual. Well, I hate to break it to you bestie, but it's not uncommon for women to experience what's now commonly referred to as "Period Hair."

What Causes "Period Hair?"

The average menstrual cycle is 28 days, and each is different hormonally. Estrogen is the dominant hormone during the cycle's first half, and progesterone is the dominant hormone during the second half. "The result is oily skin, clogged pores and inflammatory acne. And these changes can also affect the scalp, making it more oily," Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King says. 'During this stage, dry shampoo and a clarifying shampoo may be beneficial.

Dr. King recommends using Garnier's Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo, as this clarifying shampoo removes residue and gently exfoliates with salicylic acid. It also contains niacinamide to support scalp health and glycerin and aloe to hydrate and soothe.

"Once menstruation is finishing, estrogen levels start to increase and testosterone decreases," Dr. King advises. "This can cause the scalp and hair to feel dry. During this stage, conditioning and moisturizing hair products will be helpful. Dr. King suggests using Garnier's Pure Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner at this stage. These formulations contain hyaluronic acid, glycerin, castor oil and cucumber extract to help hydrate and moisturize.

How To Treat "Period Hair?"

"Period Hair" results from hormonal fluctuations during a woman's cycle. Similar to how periods can affect the skin, it can also affect the scalp as it is all connected. Since hormones can impact oil production, it could lead to dry hair during this time.

"The best way to treat dry hair is to target the scalp first. Use moisturizing products with ingredients such as avocado oil, shea butter, and argan oil," Celebrity Hairstylist Kat Thompson says. "Garnier Triple Nutrition Shampoo and Conditioner is packed with that along with other nourishing ingredients. As a major pro tip, Thompson advises adding a hair mask to bring in hydration and luster back to your precious locks.