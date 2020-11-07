Perhaps No One Told Trump How Vote Counting Works. Twitter Is Here To Help

Donald Trump seems strangely in the dark about the process of counting votes ... or at least he’s pretending to be.

Trump has been lamenting that he had big leads in an array of states as the polls initially closed in them but that his margins disappeared as more and more votes ― especially those cast by mail ― were tallied.

On Friday afternoon, the president tweeted his latest gripe suggesting that the election must be rigged because it looks like Democrat Joe Biden is going to win it.

I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Trump has spoken and acted as if he doesn’t understand that a winner isn’t chosen until ALL the votes are counted, and that a lead can go back and forth until a state’s tally is complete.

Of course, Trump also claimed that testing more people for COVID-19 is the reason the pandemic continues to spike in the U.S.

Dan Rather chimed in Thursday evening with a witty suggestion on how Trump might grasp what’s happening:

Maybe if we explained to Donald Trump that he is “in debt” to the counted ballots in many states, he could better understand the “math.” — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 6, 2020

Other Twitter users were happy to dump cold water on the president’s dubious hot take.

It's almost like more people voted for the other mob, and then people started counting those other votes... https://t.co/kUHgIn4w7W — Brett McKay (@BMcSport) November 7, 2020

Has he ever watched elections returns? It's not miraculous, the results change as votes are counted from different places. Good GOD. https://t.co/fuRc5VUUBc — Beth Shelburne (@bshelburne) November 7, 2020

You had a lead when the vote counting began.



You lost your lead as the vote counting continued and mail-in ballots became included within the count, in...

