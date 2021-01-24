Perhaps I'm biased but I really do think the BBC is impartial

David Mitchell
·6 min read

The BBC started its compulsory impartiality training last week and I’m concerned not to have been asked along. Is that a bad sign about my career or do I not qualify for a more benign reason? As someone who quite often features on the BBC’s TV or radio stations, I still find it hard to work out whether I’m officially part of it. Or, indeed, who is.

Everyone seems to talk about “the BBC” – usually complaining, about anything from how it’s biased against Brexit, to how it hates Jeremy Corbyn, to how it ruined The Archers, to how it won’t let you have a kettle in your office any more, to, since Monday, how it makes you go on impartiality courses – but nobody seems to own up to actually being it. Even Tim Davie, the director general, mainly talks about what “the BBC” got wrong under his predecessors. So even he’s moaning about it not being it.

All in all, I’m probably better off not being the BBC and avoiding the impartiality training. Though it would be nice to get out of the house! That’s not an anti-lockdown jibe, by the way. I’m not displaying bias. It’s just chit-chat, not dangerous, virus-denying conspiracy theorising! This is like walking on eggshells! If I can say that without triggering a vegan.

I suspect I’m excused impartiality lessons because, when I’m on the BBC, I’m usually working for an independent company that has sold the corporation its programmes. So there’s less pressure to demonstrate disinterest, just as there is for people who make other things the BBC purchases, such as sandwiches, electricity and furniture. So, fingers crossed, I’ve neither been cancelled without knowing it, nor will have to go and be taught how to think what I think less noticeably.

I’m not a fan of this impartiality drive. I think it’s unnecessary and damaging. You’re probably not surprised to hear that and please feel free to dismiss my opinion as the unfettered self-interest and bias of a media centre-lefty who hasn’t even had the benefit of an impartiality course. But I really do think it – I’ve literally just checked.

Interest groups see bias everywhere. The perception of balance has never been harder to acquire

To my mind, the BBC’s reporting is pretty much as reliable and impartial as you can expect from such a large organisation. The notion that it’s fundamentally biased has been concocted by the political right and its vast media assets (which are themselves horrendously biased), purely because those people, braced by an invigorating cocktail of ideological and commercial motives, want the BBC and the licence fee that funds it to be abolished. This narrative of bias has then been bought into by credulous factions on the left (though, of course, they accuse it of the opposite bias), who somehow haven’t twigged what carnage would be wreaked on their political hopes if the media battlefield were surrendered to the Murdochs and Rothermeres.

Tim Davie also seems to have bought into it. He’s instituted this training programme, made new rules about what BBC employees can do or say in places that may be noticed (the internet, political marches, corporate events and the like) and warned last year: “If you want to be an opinionated columnist or a partisan campaigner on social media then that is a valid choice, but you should not be working at the BBC.” Way to tell David Icke he’s not getting the snooker gig back! But I’m hoping that me and all the sandwich and furniture makers are in the clear.

Of course, Davie may just be pretending he thinks the bias issue needs to be dealt with, for the understandable reason that it’s become a political necessity to address it. Sometimes, if you’re forced to do something, it can feel like it helps to pretend you wanted to anyway, like when people narrowly miss buses and try to make it look like they weren’t trying to catch them in the first place. Perhaps Tim is just styling it out: “Yeah, we totally want to look at the whole impartiality thing. We were going to anyway! This isn’t a desperate sop to our detractors!”

While I understand this emotionally, it’s a colossal tactical misstep. It means the organisation appears to concede that its most savage critics were right: that, in recent years, it hasn’t been desperately trying to serve its audience and maintain the quality and integrity of its output under unprecedentedly hostile political pressure. Oh no, it’s just been indulging itself in lefty, anti-Brexit and tediously “woke” propaganda. It needs to take a long hard look at itself and teach itself a lesson. After years of its critics and competitors picking away at anything it got wrong, and resolutely turning a blind eye to the enormous amount it contributed, the director general himself is now acquiescing in their version of events.

I can’t see how this can end well. The BBC must now somehow demonstrate lots of impartiality. But that’s impossible. Bias is easy to demonstrate, or to appear to demonstrate, because you can do it anecdotally – you can cite one statement, moment or report; you take things out of context to reinforce what the people listening to you already believe. And, for a broadcaster with the BBC’s enormous output, there will always be isolated instances of bias, whatever you do.

But how can you ever prove that there’s a generally fair, impartial and accurate output over hundreds of hours of broadcasting week after week? What’s the clip? In my view, the BBC has almost always been trustworthy and balanced, but now, to stake a claim to those qualities, it must demonstrate first penitence, then reform. It must show that it has changed in order to prove that it’s still doing what it has always done.

If such reputational acrobatics were ever possible, they certainly aren’t today. Opinions nowadays are held with seemingly unprecedented ferocity. There’s not much agreeing to differ. Interest groups view any denial of their beliefs or opinions as obscenities: not merely contrary views to be argued against, but heresies that should never have been uttered. They see bias everywhere. The perception of balance has never been harder to acquire.

This is the context in which the director general seeks to certify the BBC’s impartiality anew, to the satisfaction of its enemies’ newspapers.

Latest Stories

  • UFC 257 full results: Poirier knocks out McGregor

    Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.

  • Corey Perry makes the most of his Montreal Debut

    Corey Perry scored in a Canadiens win over the Canucks in his debut for Montreal on Saturday — even if putting the puck in the back of the net wasn't exactly his aim at the time.

  • Is Tony DeAngelo roasting fans on Twitter with a burner account?

    Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.

  • Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options

    Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.

  • Blue Jackets trade Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

    The Jets and Blue Jackets have pulled off a blockbuster trade involving two potential superstars.

  • Stephen Curry passes Reggie Miller for second on NBA's all-time 3-point list

    Only 411 3-pointers separate Curry from Ray Allen at No. 1.

  • Can the Bills punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl?

    The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.

  • Reports: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets as trade destination, wants to play for Robert Saleh

    Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.

  • Packers-Buccaneers preview: HOF quarterbacks set to slug it out

    The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.

  • Nick Nurse disagrees with notion Raptors are veteran group

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.

  • LaVar Ball calls for LaMelo to start in Charlotte: 'My boys are not freaking role players'

    Hornets coach James Borrego thinks differently.

  • Chris Boucher on pace for Most Improved Player

    Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: All aboard the Jordan Kyrou hype train

    There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.

  • Doc Emrick's influence strong in next generation of NHL's play-by-play broadcasters

    Islanders broadcaster Brendan Burke explains what the voice of hockey in the United States, Doc Emrick, has meant to him and his career.

  • Are Conor McGregor's fighting days numbered after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier?

    No one knows for sure, though it’s highly unlikely he’ll walk away just yet.

  • Stastny, Scheifele and Wheeler have three-point nights in 6-3 Jets win over Senators

    The Winnipeg Jets got the better of the Ottawa Senators for a third consecutive game, capping off an eventful day for the franchise. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three-point nights in a 6-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg late Saturday night. Stastny and Scheifele scored a goal and added two assists in the Jets' win (4-1-0), their third consecutive victory over the Senators (1-3-1). Winnipeg also beat Ottawa last Tuesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Wheeler had three assists. The victory came at the end of a long day for the Jets. Earlier in the day, the Jets traded winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick. "Clearly, we had an eventful morning here," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "And then you've got a 9:00 (Central time) game that just starts a half an hour before my bedtime. I don't know how the players feel about that." "We have a game to play," Wheeler said. "It's the most important thing. We're professionals. Unfortunately, it's part of this business. But at the end of the day, it's what we do for a living. This is bigger than anything else that happened today. I thought it was a good effort for our team and a big win." Andrew Copp also added a pair of goals. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul each scored a goal for Ottawa, but they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Jets once they scored three goals with less than five minutes to go in the game. "They were coming out hard in the third period," Paul said. "I think we just got to keep making plays to break out and once we hit their blue line, get pucks deep." Senators forward Derek Stepan hopes his teammates can learn from tonight's game, specifically that they can continue to press their opponent through a 60-minute effort and not just through two periods of play. "With a younger group you want to continue to push and teach them that it's okay to continue just to play the way you did in the first two periods and you don't need to change anything. You don't need to sit back." Stepan said. Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets. Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:57 left to play in the first period with a power play goal. Ehlers quickly fired a shot past Hogberg after receiving a pass from defenceman Neil Pionk. Adam Lowry also picked up an assist on the goal. The Senators' offence woke up in the second period with three goals, beginning with Dadonov tying the game a little over four minutes in. The forward drove to the net while trying to brush off a defenceman. While falling, Dadonov used his stick to push the puck through Connor Hellebuyck's pads. As the puck trickled into the net, Dadonov crashed into the boards. But, he soon raised himself up to celebrate with his teammates. It was the Russian's first as an Ottawa Senator. Connor would later give the Jets the lead once more, scoring his fourth of the season to make it 2-1. Scheifele and Wheeler each picked up an assist on the goal. Tkachuk then tied the game with 8:46 to go in the second. Tkachuk retrieved a backhand pass from Austin Watson with a Winnipeg Jet draped behind him. Tkachuk would then spin around and fire on net, beating Hellebuyck between his legs. Paul gave the Ottawa Senators their first lead of the game with over five minutes to play. Paul fired a shot into the top-right corner of the night for his second goal of the season. Copp then tied the game in the early stages of the third. Paul Stastny handled the puck in the offensive zone before passing the puck to Copp, who redirected the puck towards goal but hit the post. Copp would immediately bury the puck into the back of the net. The Jets would take the lead on a power play goal from Stastny with 4:15 left to play. Prior to the goal, Senators forward Derek Stepan lifted the puck out of play and was later called for a delay of game penalty. Stastny would soon take advantage with his first goal of the season. Copp added a fifth goal for the Jets seconds later as he whacked at the puck several times in front of Hogberg, eventually earning his second of the night. Stepan fired a puck from distance to put his team within one, but the goal was reviewed and eventually waved off after a Senators player was offside. The Jets would eventually put it out of reach thanks to an empty-net goal from Scheifele with 2:09 to play in the third. Winnipeg will be back in action Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Ottawa will play the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. NOTES: Blake Wheeler's assist on Kyle Connor's second period goal was the 500th of his career. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Michael Chandler quickly TKOs Dan Hooker in stunning UFC debut

    Michael Chandler’s UFC debut went better than he could have even hoped for on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • Jazz rout Warriors for 8th straight; Curry now 2nd in 3s

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory. Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973. Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures. Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13. Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists. Golden State trailed from start to finish. The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offence. Golden State found some footing on offence behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter. Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offence. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead. Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left. TIP-INS Warriors: Curry passed Miller, who had 2,560 3-pointers, with his first basket of the third quarter. ... Kevon Looney made his second 3 of the season in the third. … Golden State had 30 assists on 42 baskets. Jazz: Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. … Mitchell has shot 50% or better from the field seven times in the last eight games. … Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41. UP NEXT Warriors: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Nets nearly blow 18-point lead, but get first win with Big 3

    The Nets had to hold off a short-handed Heat team.

  • ESPN+ outage wreaks havoc with UFC 257 pay-per-view

    The UFC's own fighters were complaining about not being able to watch the event.