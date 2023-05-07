King’s coronation concert: When and how to watch the show

King Charles attended last year’s Jubilee concert for his late mother, but will now be treated to his own event (Andrew Parsons / Sunday Times / PA)

A star-studded line-up is set to perform at the coronation concert, the day after King Charles III is crowned.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed contemporary stars, music icons, and big names from the classical world will perform for the new monarch on Sunday, May 7. One of the stars featured on the lineup is American singer Katy Perry.

As proceedings get under way for the once-in-a-generation event, here is what you can look forward to and how you can watch it.

Katy Perry is among the biggest names on the bill, although Sir Paul McCartney is rumoured to be a late addition (Mike Blake / Reuters)

How can I watch the Coronation Concert 2023?

The King Charles coronation concert will be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the evening of Sunday, May 7.

It will start at 8pm and is expected to last around two to three hours.

Only those who obtained tickets via the ballot and managed to secure them on Ticketmaster will be able to join volunteers from the King and Queen Consort’s various charities in the audience.

For those without tickets, the concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds.

Elton John reportedly declined to perform as the event clashes with a performance in Berlin (PA)

Who will be playing at the Coronation Concert 2023?

The full list of names has not yet been confirmed but those set to feature include:

Take That

Lionel Richie

Katy Perry

Andrea Bocelli

Sir Bryn Terfel

Freya Ridings

Alexis Ffrench

There is also set to be a performance from the Coronation Choir, a 300-strong, eclectic, and diverse mixture of singers formed and coached by a crack team of teachers including TV choirmaster Gareth Malone. A documentary called Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir showed the story behind their formation on BBC One on May 5.

There will also be dance and spoken-word performances at the concert.

Katy Perry will be performing on Sunday, May 7, and has spoken in an interview with Access Hollywood, where she has said she is “so grateful” for the opportunity to perform at the historical event.

She said: “I’m just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them. It’s all about the songs, at the end of the day.”

The Firework singer is an ambassador for one of the royal foundations, the British Asian Trust, which works with child trafficking.

She continued: “I’m going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That’s all I ever want to bring.”