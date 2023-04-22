Performer of the Week: Damson Idris

THE PERFORMER | Damson Idris

THE SHOW | Snowfall

THE EPISODE | “The Struggle” (April 19, 2023)

THE PERFORMANCE | Idris has always impressed as Snowfall’s complex protagonist Franklin Saint, but his raw and deeply unsettling final turn in Wednesday’s series finale left us utterly devastated. And singing his praises.

“The Struggle” found Franklin grappling with the terrifying reality that the money he so desperately craved, and had even killed for, was truly gone. We weren’t expecting a happy ending for the drug kingpin — he built his empire on cocaine and murder, after all — but we were wholly unprepared for how agonizing it would be to watch him unravel until he was a shell of his former self.

The anguish Franklin felt when he realized his mother wouldn’t help him, lashing out in fury of obscenities, hit like freight train. The callousness with which he shot an innocent man in the back over a measly $12K chilled us to our bones. However, the moment that broke us was when Franklin simply gave up, falling into seclusion and squalor as bills went unpaid. While his face remained roughly the same, Franklin was barely recognizable in the show’s final moments, and that’s a testament to Idris’ searing portrayal of broken man at the end of his stunning yet inevitable downfall.

“I’m free,” Franklin said through a hollow smile. His feigned contentment was a bitter reminder of broken promises, especially as we were left with the depressing final image of the former crime boss now destitute and aimlessly wandering the neighborhood he once ruled. In the end, Franklin deserved his sad fate, just as Idris deserves to be recognized loudly for his moving and truly outstanding work bringing this gripping coming-of-age story to a close.

