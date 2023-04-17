Performance Management Systems Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum
Global Market for Performance Management Systems
Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Performance Management Systems Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Performance Management Systems estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR
The Performance Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured) -
ActusT Software
ADP LLC
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
Halogen Software Inc.
IBM Corp.
Jazz
Kronos
Lumesse
NetDimensions Ltd.
Oracle Corporation
Peoplefluent
Saba Software Inc.
SAP SuccessFactors
SAS Institute Inc.
SumTotal Systems LLC
Talentsoft
Ultimate Software Group Inc.
Workday Inc.
Zoho Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Performance Management: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum
Sustained Thrust towards Talent Management Generates Parallel Opportunities
Inadequacies of Traditional PM Model Create Fertile Environment for PM Systems
Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of PM Systems
Align Business Objectives and Employee Goals
Identify and Fix Gaps in Staff Training Programs
Deal with Operational Inefficiencies Curtailing Workforce Performance
Cost Reductions
Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Performance Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Enterprises Prioritize Performance Management amid Mounting Challenges in Business Operations
Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Develop a Business Case for PM Systems
Enterprises Focus on Fully-Configured PM Systems
Large Enterprises & MNCs Constitute the Key End-Use Market
Small- & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): Lucrative Consumer Segment
PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector
Improved Employee Engagement Made Possible by PM System
Seamless Two-Sided Workplace Engagement
PM System Enables Performance Improvement through Real-Time Feedback
Automated Reporting Facilitates Seamless Employee Improvement Processes
PM Technologies Aid in 360-Degree Reviews
Performance Appraisal Made Easier with PM System
Enterprises Leverage PM Systems for Targeted Employee Development
PM Technologies Allow Product Quality & Customer Service Improvements
In-Depth Analytics Generate Substantial Interest in PM Systems
Performance Metrics Augment Analytics
Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Market Momentum
Declining Trend in On-Premise PM Systems Market
Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend
Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-Friendly PM Technologies
BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
