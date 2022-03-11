Performance Health Teams Up With Elite New York High School Football Players in First Ever Name, Image and Likeness Deal

Performance Health
·2 min read

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Health, a leading provider of sports medicine, rehabilitation, and regenerative therapies in the tri-state area, has signed eight Long Island football players to a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsement deal. The NIL deal with these highly-recruited, star high school athletes is believed to be the first of its kind for amateur high school football players in the state of New York.

All eight players are currently patients of Performance Health. Each was eager to endorse the sports medicine practice as they have personally experienced tremendous health, wellness and performance benefits from the therapy, treatment and services provided by Performance Health.

The high school football players are:

Andre Kirton Jr: Class of 2023 - Wide Receiver - @IamAndreKirton

Dylan Braithwaite: Class of 2023 - Wide Receiver - @iAmDylanB_

Irvin Briggs IV: Class of 2023 - Offensive Lineman - @Briggs_IV

Jameer Reeder: Class of 2024 - Running Back - @jameerr_

Josiah Brown: Class of 2024 - Wide Receiver/Safety - @Brown7Josiah

Nick Parisi: Class of 2024 - Linebacker - @Nickparisi56

Ranall White Jr: Class of 2024 - Cornerback - @TheFreeportFla1

Rocco Rainone: Class of 2024 - Quarterback - @rocco_rainone1

"All of the football players are great athletes, great kids, but more importantly for us, they are great citizens and leaders in their community," said Dr Jonathan Phillips, Head of Performance Health. "We were eager to co-brand our organization with them and support both their athletic and academic futures. They are the perfect brand ambassadors for our business."

The deal includes social media promotion on various platforms and brand endorsement. Terms and financial details are undisclosed. The players will share their experience with the treatments, therapies, and programs they have utilized from Performance Health.

Other companies seeking potential endorsement deals with the athletes are encouraged to contact the players individually on Twitter Direct Message.

Jonathan Phillips, M.D. CAQSM was fellowship trained in Sports Medicine at the University of South Florida. Dr. Phillips has been active in the sports medicine world treating professional athletes as well as the weekend warrior. He is the former team doctor for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Storm. Dr. Phillips has also worked with numerous players in the National Football League and Major League Baseball and staffed events such as the 70.3 Triathlon World Championships and the East-West College Football All-Star Shrine Game.

Performance Health is recognized around the tri-state area as a leader in the field of sport medicine, orthopedic surgery, rehabilitation, and regenerative therapies. The physicians utilize a team approach to deliver the highest standard of orthopedic care and personal attention to every patient.

Performance Health

5372 Merrick Road

Massapequa, NY 11758

www.performancehealth-li.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on his shooting struggles

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has failed to rekindle his shooting stroke from before the all-star break. He touches on what he’s doing to get out of the slump. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Yukon's Graham Nishikawa set to guide legendary Canadian Paralympic skier in his final race

    Legendary Canadian Paralympic cross country skier Brian McKeever, who won his 15th career gold medal on Wednesday, will ski his last career race at the Paralympics in Beijing this Friday night. And one of his long-time guides, Yukon's Graham Nishikawa, will be with him every step of the way. Nishikawa said he's been preparing for McKeever's final career race – the men's visually impaired middle distance 12.5-kilometre race – like he has for all the other races he's been in over the past 20 years

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Why Chris Boucher ditched the headband vs. Detroit

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher reveals why he put on a headband for the second half of the Pistons game after not wearing one in the first. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 86-year-old Alberta man to compete in Masters World Cup

    An 86-year-old Exshaw, Alta., resident says he might be a little strange, but he's excited to be a part of an international cross-country skiing competition for the second time. Bill Hamilton and five other competitors in the 85 to 90 age range will be participating in the 2022 Masters World Cup at the Canmore Nordic Centre on Friday. "It's a privilege. It's rare," Hamilton said. "I won't worry about speed. If the technique is good, the speed will be there." It's actually not the first time Hami

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.