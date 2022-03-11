Performance Health Teams Up With Elite New York High School Football Players in First Ever Name, Image and Likeness Deal

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Health, a leading provider of sports medicine, rehabilitation, and regenerative therapies in the tri-state area, has signed eight Long Island football players to a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsement deal. The NIL deal with these highly-recruited, star high school athletes is believed to be the first of its kind for amateur high school football players in the state of New York.

All eight players are currently patients of Performance Health. Each was eager to endorse the sports medicine practice as they have personally experienced tremendous health, wellness and performance benefits from the therapy, treatment and services provided by Performance Health.

The high school football players are:

Andre Kirton Jr: Class of 2023 - Wide Receiver - @IamAndreKirton

Dylan Braithwaite: Class of 2023 - Wide Receiver - @iAmDylanB_

Irvin Briggs IV: Class of 2023 - Offensive Lineman - @Briggs_IV

Jameer Reeder: Class of 2024 - Running Back - @jameerr_

Josiah Brown: Class of 2024 - Wide Receiver/Safety - @Brown7Josiah

Nick Parisi: Class of 2024 - Linebacker - @Nickparisi56

Ranall White Jr: Class of 2024 - Cornerback - @TheFreeportFla1

Rocco Rainone: Class of 2024 - Quarterback - @rocco_rainone1

"All of the football players are great athletes, great kids, but more importantly for us, they are great citizens and leaders in their community," said Dr Jonathan Phillips, Head of Performance Health. "We were eager to co-brand our organization with them and support both their athletic and academic futures. They are the perfect brand ambassadors for our business."

The deal includes social media promotion on various platforms and brand endorsement. Terms and financial details are undisclosed. The players will share their experience with the treatments, therapies, and programs they have utilized from Performance Health.

Other companies seeking potential endorsement deals with the athletes are encouraged to contact the players individually on Twitter Direct Message.

Jonathan Phillips, M.D. CAQSM was fellowship trained in Sports Medicine at the University of South Florida. Dr. Phillips has been active in the sports medicine world treating professional athletes as well as the weekend warrior. He is the former team doctor for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Storm. Dr. Phillips has also worked with numerous players in the National Football League and Major League Baseball and staffed events such as the 70.3 Triathlon World Championships and the East-West College Football All-Star Shrine Game.

Performance Health is recognized around the tri-state area as a leader in the field of sport medicine, orthopedic surgery, rehabilitation, and regenerative therapies. The physicians utilize a team approach to deliver the highest standard of orthopedic care and personal attention to every patient.

Performance Health

5372 Merrick Road

Massapequa, NY 11758

www.performancehealth-li.com

