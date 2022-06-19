Perficient's (NASDAQ:PRFT) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In that time, the share price has soared some 371% higher! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Perficient managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 36% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Perficient's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Perficient shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.0% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 36% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Perficient better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Perficient you should know about.

