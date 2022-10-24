Make perfectly fluffy pancakes that never stick in this top-rated nonstick pan that's 36% off on Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is there anything worse than having your heart set on something delicious to eat only to have your meal go all wrong during the cooking process? That's why investing in reliable and fail-proof cookware and tools is so important.

This All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set is just that. Whether you're cooking pancakes, scrambling eggs or cooking ground meat, you can all but guarantee it won't stick in this high-quality skillet.

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA-Free 8- and 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set, $69.95 (Orig. $109.98)

$69.95 $109.98 at Amazon

Amazon shoppers have left over 10,000 ratings for this All-Clad Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set and give it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Many shoppers rave that these skillets have superior heat distribution and are easy to clean. Of course, lots of people are also impressed by the nonstick surface that's dishwasher-safe and PFOA-free.

“These pans are strong. They look nice. The heat distribution is off the charts!!,” one shopper wrote. They went on to rave, “They are by far the best pans I have ever owned and at a very reasonable price.”

Another shopper said these skillets left them speechless. “Got these after reading the great reviews and I must say they are one of the best I have had. True to its description of [nonstick]. Great heat distribution and clean up was a breeze. I am truly a fan. If you have doubts then don’t buy it you won’t regret it,” they wrote in their review.

I bought the All-Clad Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set at full price, and I have no regrets. I use the skillets multiple times per week to cook breakfast and dinner. This nonstick pan really is the perfect multi-purpose cooking vessel for pancakes, especially small silver dollar style pancakes. I've never had them stick, even when I forgot to use oil or cooking spray. The same is true of scrambled eggs, which are notoriously tricky if you don't watch them.

If you don’t have nonstick pans in your kitchen or if your current pans are peeling or stained, it’s time to invest. Grab this All-Clad Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set while it’s nearly 40% off. As so many shoppers have said, you won’t regret it.

