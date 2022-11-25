Make perfectly crispy, delicious french fries at home with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: ‘So easy to use, super easy to clean’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are some days when only hot, crispy french fries will do. Unfortunately, going out to a restaurant isn’t always possible, and getting soggy, lukewarm fries delivered just isn’t the move.

But what if I told you there was a way to get the crispy, delicious fries of your dreams right at home? It’s possible with this Cuisinart Deep Fryer that’s currently on sale for less than $50 on Amazon.

Cuisinart Deep Fryer, 1.1 Quart, $49.95 (Orig. $90)

$49.95 $90 at Amazon

Before you click away because you don't need another kitchen gadget or you don't have enough counter space, hear me out. This Cuisinart Deep Fryer is actually much smaller than it looks. You can easily store it in a cabinet when you're not using it, and you'll still have room for food prep on your counter when you are using it.

Now that you don’t have to worry about the size, let’s talk about all the delicious things you can cook in this thing. French fries are obviously a no-brainer. My tip is to always use fresh, clean oil and to drain them on a cooling rack right when they come out of the fryer. I’m telling you, it’s pure french fry heaven! Chicken wings, chicken tenders and even healthy items like fried Brussels sprouts are also great to cook in this Cuisinart Deep Fryer.

If you’re on the fence, consider that Amazon shoppers give the Cuisinart Deep Fryer 4.4 out of 5 stars and have left more than 8,300 ratings for it. There are also loads of positive comments.

“Reviewing after using it few times! Love it!” one shopper wrote in their review. “So easy to use, super easy to clean. The food cooks well. A must have and so glad we went with it.”

Another shopper commented, “I’m glad my wife talked me into investing in a dedicated deep fryer, and that I tried the Cuisinart. The basket is just the right size to hold the amount of chips for our family in one frying session. Cleanup is a breeze thanks to the removable lid that excels at keeping the grease vapors inside the fryer and off our cabinets and counter.”

Whether you invest in this Cuisinart Deep Fryer to cook something delicious for Friendsgiving or just to use for your own meals on a day-to-day basis, it really is a great buy at less than $50 right now. Whenever that french fry craving hits, you’ll be able to satisfy it in a flash with this top-rated kitchen gadget.

If you liked this story, check out these stylish black boots on sale under $100 at Nordstrom.

More from In The Know:

Buy a bunch of these aesthetically pleasing power strips that Amazon shoppers love while they're on sale for $15.99 for Black Friday

Amazon shoppers discovered this handy mini car vacuum cleaner that's perfect for dust, pet hair, bugs and more: 'Picks up almost anything'

Amazon's most popular Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is on sale for just $19.99 for Black Friday

If sitting for too long hurts your back, buy this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love while it's on sale for less than $30 for Black Friday

The post Make perfectly crispy, delicious french fries at home with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: ‘So easy to use, super easy to clean’ appeared first on In The Know.