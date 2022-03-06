Perfection! Westide repeats as Class 4A state champions with win over North Augusta

Jackie Roberts had a lot of restless nights leading up to Saturday’s Class 4A championship game.

But her Westside Rams squad made sure she’ll rest a little easier this week after pulling out a 44-40 win in overtime Saturday over North Augusta at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

It was the second straight championship for the Rams as they completed a 28-0 season.

Before Westside’s run in 4A, North Augusta ruled the classification with four straight championships from 2017-20 and went into Saturday looking to get back on top.

The game was tight throughout with no team leading by more than six points. Westside led 35-33 with 4:17 before Peris Smith tied it with 2:07 left.

Smith then tied it up at 37 near the end of regulation with a layup. On the final possession of regulation, NA stole the ball but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

In overtime, Westside never trailed on its way to the victory.

Branya Pruitt led Westside with 15 points and Destiny Middleton had 14. Aziyah Bell added eight points and had a big steal and basket in overtime.

Zuri Goldsberry led North Augusta with 18 points.