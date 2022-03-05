Perfection denied as York Prep falls to Gray in 2A boys basketball title game

York Prep fell one win short of perfection.

The Patriots (25-1), a group who’d won 25 times in a row after the loss that knocked them out of last year’s playoffs, fell to Gray Collegiate 56-53 on Saturday afternoon in the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

It required a thrilling finish to oust them, though: With 37.5 seconds left in the game, senior guard Kory Davis drove right and found senior forward Brenton Elliott for a layup that cut the game to 55-53.

Then, after a few empty possessions and with Gray clinging to a 56-53 lead, York Prep’s Kory Davis had a contested look near the top of the key not go down. Gray then corralled the rebound, and the celebration began.

The Eagles have won four titles in the last five years.

York Prep was going for its first title since joining the SCHSL in 2018.

The Patriots got down as many as nine in the first quarter, thanks to YPA cold shooting and Gray Collegiate flexing its state championship muscle. But they soon righted the ship: YPA entered the second quarter only down 16-11 after a Kendall Davis contested jump shot with two seconds left in the first went down.

And the back-and-forth affair then commenced.

Gray Collegiate would go on short runs here and there. After a Montraivis White 3 with 1:48 left in the first half, the Eagles claimed a 24-15 lead.

But York Prep would always respond — whether it be in the form of a Ladarian McCree pull-up jumper, a Kory Davis or Kendall Davis fastbreak bucket, or a Ji’Meion Brown or a Brenton Elliott finish after a YPA drive.

Gray entered the halftime break up 26-22 and would enter the third quarter break up 43-35.

In the fourth quarter, Gray stood tough, but so did York Prep: The team from Rock Hill went on an 10-4 run — puncuated by a DJ Barksdale floater — with about 2:20 left to cut Gray’s lead to 53-50.

York Prep’s Kory Davis heads to the basket around Gray’s Calvin Hall.

How York Prep got to Saturday

It’s hard to tell the story of York Prep’s triumphs of the 2021-22 season without telling the story of its struggles just a few years before.

Larry Davis remembers when YPA was “at the bottom” in his first year as head coach in 2018. The Patriots, previously a basketball factory of sorts in Rock Hill, had just joined the South Carolina High School League as a conditional member. And that changed their complexion a bit and caused some growing pains: In the 2018-19 season, that team finished 6-14.

But over the course of the next three years, Larry Davis began to build.

His team went 18-6 in 2019-20 and then 19-5 in 2020-21. The Patriots lost in last year’s playoffs to Gray Collegiate on a last-second half-court heave that just barely caromed off the rim, and that loss stuck with YPA in 2021-22.

It’s fair to say that the miss, in fact, carried YPA through 2021-22 and helped the team get to Saturday’s summit: It gave the team a chip on its shoulder despite being ranked No. 3 in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll, despite earning an undefeated regular season record and despite claiming a Region 4-2A championship.

The shot even fueled the team during its 2A Lower State championship win on Monday, which ultimately delivered York Prep its first-ever state championship appearance.