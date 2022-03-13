Perfecting the effortlesss makeup look

Funmi Fetto
·3 min read

How to radiate a healthy look for spring

I read an interview with a fashion stylist who said she never wears foundation (or makeup), just lipstick. She looked terrific. So for a split second, I was tempted by her ethos. But then I came to my senses. Not everything works for everybody. Some need a little less and some of us need quite a lot more. But we all want to look effortless, right? So cheat. A tinted moisturiser (with a hint of blush) is a really great way to fake that “radiating skin health” face. Team with a neutral lip colour and you’re left with a simple but strong look for spring.

1. Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint £50, harveynichols.com
2. Typology Tinted Serum £25.50. uk.typology.com
3. Jones Road Miracle Balm in Flushed £34, jonesroadbeauty.com
4. Rose Inc Luminous Tinted Serum £36, spacenk.com
5. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Light Revealer £37, johnlewis.com

I can’t do without… You are in good hands with this freshly scented gel cleanser

Cleansers feature a lot on this column. I’ll tell you why. The efficacy of your cleanser will determine how well the rest of your skincare performs. A cleanser that doesn’t take your makeup off properly or tampers with your skin barrier or is too oily, drying or harsh will negate the effectiveness of any skincare product that comes afterwards. Ideally you need a roster of cleansers; a balm or oil should always be on tap – great for winter, for drier skins and works as a good makeup remover. But that’s an ideal situation. In real life most people use one cleanser. Well, I can highly recommend this superfood-infused one by Youth To The People. Most people would be immediately sold on the name. And thankfully it doesn’t disappoint. A cleanser shouldn’t be overly scented – if at all – and the fresh green scent of this is barely perceptible. The gel texture feels heavenly on the skin and it works up a rather reassuring foam that always feels comfortable. The end result is clean skin that isn’t stripped of moisture, so your skin is balanced and primed to absorb your serums and moisturisers. This really should be the essential function of any product that calls itself a cleanser. Alas, this is not always the case. So even if you only have this cleanser in your roster, your skin will be in very good hands. Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser, £31 cultbeauty.co.uk

On my radar… Gentle but firm formulations for sensitive skin

Better all the time Niacinamide (vitamin B3) refines pores, smooths skin and helps with hyperpigmentation but it can irritate if not high quality. So try this. Barbara Sturm The Better B Niacinamide Serum, £110, en.drsturm.com

Go minimal The many benefits of using this antioxidant-rich serum (it boosts the skin’s ability to retain moisture, smooths texture and evens out signs of photo-ageing) makes it perfect for minimalists. Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C, £56, cultbeauty.co.uk

Gentle giant For sensitive skins dealing with hyper pigmentation or post-acne scarring, this gentle Mandelic Acid and Retinol treatment is great. Inkey List Mandelic Acid Treatment, £9.99, uk.theinkeylist.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.