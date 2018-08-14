Perfect weekend for Robichon in Trois-Rivières

Zacharie Robichon (Porsche No. 98) and Roman De Angelis (car No. 78) in their Mark Motors Racing Porsches battled it out during the first part of the race until a full-course set the stage for a thrilling finish.

At the green, De Angelis’ got a quick start on Robichon and the pair battled alongside each other heading into Turns 1 and 2. Ultimately, Robichon was able to position his 911 to close off De Angelis.

Despite the pressure, Robichon went on to win his eighth race of the season by 5.5 seconds. It was the seventh Mark Motors Racing 1-2 sweep.

“I was scrambling to find him and as I turned into Turn 2, I saw him over on the left, so I tried to give him just enough room,” said Robichon after the race. “I went a little wide in Turn 2, but I also went pretty deep to make sure he wasn’t able to out-brake me. Then I was able to clear him on the exit on Turn 2.”

Étienne Borgeat finished third in the No. 2 Porsche. Sitting fourth during the full-course caution, Borgeat readied to pass the No. 8 of Stefan Rzadzinski on the restart and went on to secure the final spot on the podium.

Remo Ruscitti, aboard the No. 96 Porsche, settled for fourth place behind Borgeat, but not without a last-minute attempt for third. Rzadzinski crossed the line in fifth place ahead of Jeff Kingsley and Patrick Dussault.

In Sunday’s second race of the weekend, Robichon again was the man to beat. He repeated his winning performance to take home his ninth win in 10 races this season.

Finishing runner-up for the seventh time this season was Roman De Angelis in the sister Mark Motors Porsche. Amidst his first season in the Platinum class – after taking the Gold class championship in 2017 – De Angelis sits second in the championship standings behind teammate Robichon.

Finishing third for the second consecutive race was Étienne Borgeat in the No. 2 Porsche. Borgeat made a pass on the No. 8 car of Stefan Rzadzinski in the final five minutes to secure the final spot on the podium. He also took home the Platinum Masters victory.

Jeff Kingsley finished fifth in front of Patrick Dussault and Remo Ruscitti.

Robichon leads the overall point standings with 347. De Angelis is second with 309 and Ruscitti is third with 272.