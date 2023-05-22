‘The perfect time’: Mark Cavendish announces his retirement from cycling

Mark Cavendish is set to retire at the end of 2023 (PA Archive)

Mark Cavendish has announced that he will retire from cycling at the end of the 2023.

The British rider will conclude his time as a professional at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful careers in the sport’s history.

Speaking at the Giro d’Italia, Cavendish said. “I’ve absolutely loved racing every kilometre of this race so far, so I feel it’s the perfect time to say it’s my final Giro and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist.”

The sprinter has won a joint-record 34 stages at the Tour de France and became world champion on the road in 2011.

On the track, Cavendish took silver in the omnium at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won three World Championship golds in the madison.

His 161 victories as a professional, which also include 16 stages at the Giro d’Italia are the third-highest of any male rider in history and he is widely regarded as the greatest sprinter that road cycling has ever seen.

The 38-year-old joined Astana Qazaqstan at the start of this season and will hope to go to the Tour de France in July, where he could surpass Eddy Merckx as the outright most successful stage hunter at the race.

More to follow...