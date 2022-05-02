The perfect storm increasing the cost of a crucial metal

Chris Baraniuk - Technology of Business reporter
·5 min read

In the next few years, millions of people will buy electric vehicles (EVs). All those cars and trucks will run on batteries containing metals such as cobalt, lithium and nickel.

But shortages of metals could potentially hobble the EV boom.

"Not a lot of people realise, we simply do not have enough of these critical materials at the moment mined around the world," says Megan O'Connor, chief executive and co-founder of battery materials mining and recycling firm, Nth Cycle.

Her company has designed a means of extracting nickel and other metals from minced-up old batteries - so that these materials can be used again.

It's called electro-extraction and it works by using an electrical current to separate metals out from crushed up battery waste known as "black mass". The separated metals are isolated and trapped in a special filter.

Nth Cycle's technology extracts nickel, not just from pulverised old batteries, but also from the clumps of rock and metals dug out of mines.

It's potentially a more sustainable method of recovering nickel than traditional techniques such as pyrometallurgy, which Dr O'Connor says is not an environmentally-friendly process.

Megan O&#39;Connor, chief executive and co-founder of battery materials mining and recycling firm Nth Cycle
Producing nickel the traditional way is carbon intensive says Megan O'Connor

"Think of it like a big furnace, they melt everything at very high temperatures - you can imagine the carbon footprint," she explains.

In the coming years, industry will need all the supplies of nickel it can get as its integral to so many of the products we use daily.

Lithium ion batteries, which power many devices, including your phone, rely on a mix of nickel, manganese and cobalt.

But in some batteries, nickel is by far the largest component, representing 80% of the mix.

The problem is that sourcing nickel, like many materials at the moment, is subject to supply chain headaches caused in part by the war in Ukraine, as Russia is one of the world's biggest nickel suppliers.

Countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines, will likely boost their nickel output as buyers search for non-Russian sources of the metal. Although there are questions over how sustainable this new production will be.

Nickel mine run by the Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel, a subsidiary of Swiss Solway Investment Group, in El Estor indigenous municipality, in northeastern Guatemala
Nickel mines outside Russia, like this one in Guatemala, are in demand

Dr O'Connor argues that new mines will not be able to open quickly enough to satisfy rising demand for nickel, which is also used to make stainless steel and wind turbine components. Instead, recycling old batteries will help to "patch" that supply problem, she suggests.

Other companies are also taking this approach, with Redwood Materials in the US already acquiring disused batteries from between 60-80,000 electric vehicles every year.

"We recover, on average, 95% of the elements from batteries, like nickel, cobalt, lithium and copper," says vice president for communications and government relations, Alexis Georgeson.

But general confidence in the nickel market is yet to return after a difficult episode in March, when nickel's price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) spiked by 250% before falling again. That prompted the LME's operators to suspend trading of nickel for about a week - a more or less unprecedented move.

"It was a disaster," says Keith Wildie, head of trading at metals recycling firm Romco Group, who notes that the price of nickel remains volatile. Although it has fallen again, the price is still around 60% higher than it was at the beginning of the year.

The price shock happened partly because a Chinese firm, Tsingshan Holding Group, had built up a large "short position" in the market - in other words, arranging contracts that bet the price of nickel would fall. When it didn't, the firm was forced to buy back those contracts, or commit to supplying the nickel. Taking either option would result in a huge loss.

The company did not respond to a BBC request for comment.

A worker welds the joint of a steel pipe at a factory on March 29, 2022 in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province of China.
Two thirds of the world's nickel goes into stainless steel

Disruption and panic on the market has subsequently knocked nickel traders' confidence, adds Mr Wildie: "The volumes have absolutely collapsed."

Both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England have announced reviews into the incident.

In a statement, the LME said, "The LME is committed to ensuring that the actions of all participants… are fully reviewed, and appropriate actions taken to both restore confidence and support the long-term health and efficiency of the market."

However, there were concerns about future supplies of nickel, even before this episode unfolded.

EV maker Tesla, for example, had already moved to secure access to the metal by becoming a technical partner in a new nickel mine on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

More technology of business:

Not all firms can take this option. More than two-thirds of the world's nickel production goes to the stainless steel industry, where it ultimately ends up in everything from cutlery to bathroom taps and washing machines.

Some stainless steel factories in Europe have already cut production, thanks to nickel pricing and supply concerns.

Although Lisa Reisman, founder and executive editor of trade publication MetalMiner, predicts that short term demand for the metal in some industries could fall.

High interest rates might lead to a slowdown of the housing market, which would likely mean fewer people may purchasing new appliances containing stainless steel in the coming months, she explains.

Electric cars will almost certainly require a steady supply of nickel, though.

Earlier this year, market research firm S&P Global Platts forecasted that light duty EV sales worldwide would reach 26.8 million by 2030. The firm noted that EV sales more than doubled between 2020 and 2021.

Employees work at a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant on February 27, 2021 in Huaibei, Anhui Province of China.
Nickel is in demand from battery makers

Jason Sappor, senior analyst at S&P Global Platts, says the elevated price of nickel probably won't have a major impact on EV sales. But he does say that EV batteries are becoming an increasingly important driver of the nickel market.

Could recycling old batteries help fill the gap, as Dr O'Connor suggests? Maybe, says Mr Sappor - but it requires getting access to enough old batteries to make extracting the small amounts of nickel inside them worthwhile.

"The one issue with that is that there needs to be the existing stock to recycle from," he says. This approach does make sense, he adds, "in the long run".

Dr O'Connor stresses that recycling alone won't be enough to satisfy our nickel needs in the foreseeable future: "We need to start mining more of these materials - and mining them more sustainably."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Barkley, Shaq question Raptors' direction: 'They're in no man's land'

    Charles Barkley and Shaq don't think the Raptors have much of a ceiling right now.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Did the Raptors' long, athletic player-type vision work?

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what the franchise learned about their unique vision on the season, where tweaks need to be made and whether or not it is sustainable in today's NBA. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.