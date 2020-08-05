How to make the perfect Russian salad

“Ooh, Russian salad!” a friend messaged when I told her what I was doing for this week’s column. “That always reminds me of Barcelona.” Another had fond memories of mayonnaise-laden vegetable cubes from her schooldays in Brittany, while Sabrina Ghayour describes it as one of the most popular salads in Iran and Niloufer Ichaporia King claims it as “a Parsi standard” in her book My Bombay Kitchen. It’s known and loved from India to Lisbon. The last time I had Russian salad, on top of a slightly soggy slice of bread in a northern Italian bar, I wondered why we in the UK are so puzzlingly immune to its charms.

In Russia itself, as in Iran, this mixture of cooked, diced vegetables in a creamy dressing is named after Lucien Olivier, the Belgian chef who first put it on the menu at his Moscow restaurant in the mid-19th century. According to Darra Goldstein’s classic work A Taste of Russia, Olivier’s original was a mixture “of cooked chicken and potatoes masked with mayonnaise”, but if that is indeed the case, it wasn’t long before it traded up: Escoffier’s 1903 recipe contains lobster, truffles and caviar. Modern-day Russian salad seems to have almost as many variations as it has fans. But what’s the best?

The vegetables

Though many mass-produced versions go big on the spuds, this shouldn’t be a potato salad with benefits – if Russian salad is an orchestra of flavours and textures, then each player deserves to be heard. That said, we miss them in Richard Corrigan’s salad (which, to be fair to him, is intended to be served with a potato pancake) – their starchy bulk feels like a good anchor, turning the salad from a mere vegetable sideshow into a dish in its own right.

I do, however, enjoy the turnips Corrigan uses instead, writing in The Clatter of Forks and Spoons, “I like that little bitterness in your mouth to offset the sweetness of some of the other vegetables … we don’t have enough bitterness going on in our cooking overall.” Sweet, in his case, means carrots, which are present in every recipe I try, and beetroot, which is used less often. Though the latter is indeed sweet, it presents the salad maker with a practical problem in that it bleeds its sweet purple juices into everything else, muddying the flavours as well as the colours. If you do use it, I would, like Corrigan, recommend plonking it on top just before serving.

Peas are another favourite, and add a pleasing spherical element to all those little cubes (dicing the vegetables is the hardest part of this recipe: as Siberian-born Alissa Timoshkina observes in her book Salt and Time, “the cooking method for this salad could not be simpler, yet also more time-consuming”); though, since mushy peas are only delicious on a fish supper, I’d suggest pouring a kettle of boiling water over them rather than simmering them with the other vegetables, so they retain their characteristic springy freshness.

You could leave it there, but I also like the snap of the lightly cooked French beans in a couple of the recipes I try – testers, meanwhile, are very keen on the crispness of the apple with the sweetcorn and soft white beans in Ren Behan’s Polish version in Wild Honey and Rye. Cauliflower seems to be popular in Italian translations, Lindsey Bareham and Simon Hopkinson’s version in the Prawn Cocktail Years includes cooked celery or celeriac, and Nieves Barragán Mohacho (who says in her book Sabor that she’s never met a Spanish person who doesn’t love ensaladilla rusa) piles hers on to little gem lettuce leaves and garnishes it with white asparagus and piquillo peppers.

In short, so long as you aim for a harmonious mixture of flavours and textures, and stick with cooked vegetables (this is not, I think, a place for the juicy crunch of the raw), use what you like – early recipes seem more focused on protein, in any case. Whatever you go for, having made six of the things in quick succession, I’d agree with chef Trish Hilferty in her excellent book of fish and potato recipes, Lobster and Chips: “It’s important to cook the vegetables separately and in strict order,” rather than putting them all in the same pan and hoping for the best. Unless time is of the essence, I’d do the chopping afterwards – unless you watch them like a hawk, it’s easy to overcook diced vegetables.

