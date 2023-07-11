Perfect in Pink: The Ultimate Barbiecore Style Guide

With only ten days left until the premiere of Barbie, it seems as though we've all decided to put on rose-colored glasses, adopting a "make it pink and make it pink quickly" mentality.

Pantone got it right, making Viva Magenta the color of the year as we are fully living in a Barbie world -- and it is fantastic. Valentino pink, cherry blossom or blush -- the romantic hue is officially having a moment.

If you're anything like us, you're already planning your outfit to watch Greta Gerwig's latest film. To make things easier, as they should be in Barbieland, we've put together a list of perfectly pink and doll-inspired ensembles you can wear even beyond the film's release.

From vintage-inspired swimsuits and bubblegum-tinted sportswear to vibrantly colored accessories, continue scrolling to find the best Barbie-inspired pieces.

Allison Lou Heart Jelly Button Stud Earrings

Barbie™ x Fossil Limited Edition Watch Ring Two-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel

BonBon Whims Kiss Me More Ring

CULTNAKED Pink Glow Jumpsuit

Kelsey Randall Shaina Pink Rhinestone Drip Cowboy Hat

Monday Swimwear Clovelly One Piece

Nana Jacqueline Elsa Headband

Nana Jacqueline Annabella Bow Top

Nana Jacqueline Annabella Bow Shorts

Peony Petal Memories Crop Top

String Ting The Princess Wristlet Phone Strap

Year of Ours Ribbed Gia Bra

Year of Ours Ribbed Veronica Legging

Yitty Spotlight Shaping Demi Cup Thong Bodysuit

