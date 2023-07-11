Perfect in Pink: The Ultimate Barbiecore Style Guide

With only ten days left until the premiere of Barbie, it seems as though we've all decided to put on rose-colored glasses, adopting a "make it pink and make it pink quickly" mentality.

Pantone got it right, making Viva Magenta the color of the year as we are fully living in a Barbie world -- and it is fantastic. Valentino pink, cherry blossom or blush -- the romantic hue is officially having a moment.

If you're anything like us, you're already planning your outfit to watch Greta Gerwig's latest film. To make things easier, as they should be in Barbieland, we've put together a list of perfectly pink and doll-inspired ensembles you can wear even beyond the film's release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

From vintage-inspired swimsuits and bubblegum-tinted sportswear to vibrantly colored accessories, continue scrolling to find the best Barbie-inspired pieces.

Allison Lou Heart Jelly Button Stud Earrings

[shoppable brand= "Allison Lou" product= "Heart Jelly Button Stud Earrings" link="https://www.alisonlou.com/products/heart-jelly-button-stud-earrings" store="Allison Lou" price="$115 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Barbie™ x Fossil Limited Edition Watch Ring Two-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel

[shoppable brand= "Fossil" product= "Limited Edition Watch Ring Two-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel" link="https://www.fossil.com/en-us/products/barbie-x-fossil-limited-edition-watch-ring-two-hand-gold-tone-stainless-steel/LE1175.html" store="Fossil" price="$100 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

BonBon Whims Kiss Me More Ring

[shoppable brand= "BonBon Whims" product= "Kiss Me More Ring" link="https://bonbonwhims.com/products/lippie-ring" store="BonBon Whims" price="$55 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

CULTNAKED Pink Glow Jumpsuit

[shoppable brand= "CULTNAKED" product= "Pink Glow Jumpsuit" link="https://cultnaked.com/en-gb/collections/dresses/products/pink-glow-jumpsuit" price="$1040 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Kelsey Randall Shaina Pink Rhinestone Drip Cowboy Hat

[shoppable brand= "Kelsey Randall" product= "Shaina Pink Rhinestone Drip Cowboy Hat" link="https://www.kelseyrandall.com/shop/made-to-order-shania-pink-rhinestone-drip-cowboy-hat-e5m62" store="Kelsey Randall" price="$495 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Monday Swimwear Clovelly One Piece

[shoppable brand= "Monday Swimwear" product= "Clovelly One Piece" link="https://mondayswimwear.com/collections/one-pieces/products/clovelly-one-piece-ivory-black" store="Monday Swimwear" price="$165 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Nana Jacqueline Elsa Headband

[shoppable brand= "Nana Jacqueline" product= "Elsa Headband" link="https://nanajacqueline.com/collections/accessories/products/elsa-headband-pink" store="Nana Jacqueline" price="$55 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Nana Jacqueline Annabella Bow Top

[shoppable brand= "Nana Jacqueline" product= "Annabella Bow Top" link="https://nanajacqueline.com/collections/best-sellers-1/products/annabella-bow-top-pink" store="Nana Jacqueline" price="$360 USD"]

Story continues







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Nana Jacqueline Annabella Bow Shorts

[shoppable brand= "Nana Jacqueline" product= "Annabella Bow Shorts" link="https://nanajacqueline.com/collections/best-sellers-1/products/annabella-shorts-pink" store="Nana Jacqueline" price="$230 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Peony Petal Memories Crop Top

[shoppable brand= "Peony" product= "Petal Memories Crop Top" link="https://us.peonyswimwear.com/products/petal-memories-crop?variant=41183307169928" store="Peony" price="$260 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

String Ting The Princess Wristlet Phone Strap

[shoppable brand= "String Ting" product= "The Princess Wristlet Phone Strap" link="https://stringting.com/products/the-princess-wristlet-phone-strap" store="String Ting" price="$46 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Year of Ours Ribbed Gia Bra

[shoppable brand= "Year of Ours" product= "Ribbed Gia Bra" link="https://yearofours.com/collections/summer-2023/products/ribbed-gia-bra" store="Year of Ours" price="$75 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Year of Ours Ribbed Veronica Legging

[shoppable brand= "Year of Ours" product= "Ribbed Veronica Legging" link="https://yearofours.com/collections/summer-2023/products/veronica-rib-legging?variant=40172368625719" store="Year of Ours" price="$125 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]

Yitty Spotlight Shaping Demi Cup Thong Bodysuit

[shoppable brand= "Yitty" product= "Spotlight Shaping Demi Cup Thong Bodysuit" link="https://yitty.fabletics.com/products/SPOTLIGHT-SHAPING-DEMI-CUP-THONG-BODYSUIT-BU2253015-7460?psrc=yt_shop_doll_shop" store="Yitty" price="$90 USD"]







barbiecore style margot robbie greta grewig pink nana jacqueline bonbon whims allison lou peony kelsey randall year of ours yitty

[/shoppable]